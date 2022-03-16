Taylor Robertson is adding to her growing list of career accolades.
Robertson was named an All-America honorable mention by the Associated Press, becoming the program’s first All-America honoree since Aaryn Ellenberg in 2014.
Robertson leads the country in 3-pointer this season with 117. The senior shooting guard broke the Oklahoma and Big 12 record for career 3-pointer and is currently sixth all-time in the NCAA record books.
The senior was also a unanimous All-Big 12 selection and is a finalist for the Ann Meyers Drysdale Award, given to the nation’s best shooting guard. Robertson posted career-highs in rebounds (4.7) and assists (3.1) this season while average 17 points per game.
Robertson is one of 10 Sooners to be named an All-America selection.
The Sooners will host No. 13-seed IUPUI at the Lloyd Noble Center on Saturday at 9 p.m.