After a slow start, things started to look up for Oklahoma when Taylor Robertson knocked her second 3-pointer of the night midway through the first quarter.
The Sooners had struggled on both ends of the court out of the gates and faced an early 10-point deficit. But as Robertson got the shot to fall from the right wing, it was a sign that things could be turning around for No. 14 Oklahoma on the road against Texas.
With her second 3-pointer in the last minute, not only was Robertson’s offensive game was picking up at the right moment, it also helped her tie the NCAA record for career 3-pointers made with 497.
Oklahoma battled back to tie the game on a buzzer-beating 3-pointer by Kennady Tucker to end the first quarter, but the Sooners would never be able to recapture that momentum.
After trailing by four points going into halftime the Sooners were outscored 38-22 in the second half for its second loss in Big 12 play.
Here are four takeaways from the Sooners’ 78-58 loss to Texas:
1. Third quarter collapse
Oklahoma wasn’t able to overcome a poor shooting performance in the third quarter.
After shooting 52% from the field in the first two quarters, the Longhorns only allowed the Sooners to make one shot from the field in the third. That shot came on a jumper by Madi Williams 2:34 into the quarter.
After that, the Sooners went on to miss their next 17 shots before Liz Scott got a layup to fall 3:56 into the fourth quarter. They turned the ball over eight times in the third, which Texas was able to turn into easy points on the other end.
Meanwhile, the Longhorns shot 43% from the field in the third quarter with three turnovers. Sonya Morris and Taylor Jones combined to score 15 points and seven rebounds during the period.
2. Turnover troubles
The Sooners’ struggles with taking care of the ball weren’t limited to the third quarter alone.
Oklahoma finished with 24 turnovers on the night, which is its second-most in any game this season. The Sooners turned the ball over 15 times in the second half alone and gave up 26 points off turnovers.
Texas finished the game with 13 turnovers and only gave up 10 points off turnovers.
3. Robertson ties NCAA record
After tying the career 3-point record, Robertson attempted two more 3-pointers, but missed both.
The record was previously held by former Ohio State Buckeye Kelsey Mitchell. Robertson (137 games) took two fewer games to reach 497 career 3-pointers than Mitchell (139 games). Robertson’s performance on Wednesday extends her Big 12 record for consecutive games with a 3-pointer to 61 games.
Robertson finished the game with eight points on three of six shooting in 24 minutes of action.
Given Robertson’s impressive streak, it’s likely that Saturday’s top-20 showdown against Iowa State could be the game that puts Robertson into the top spot.
4. Struggling to make a stop
Oklahoma had to play from behind early due in part to some hot shooting by the Longhorns in the opening quarter.
Texas knocked down its first eight shots of the game and finished the first quarter 9-12 from the field. DeYona Gaston scored six points in the first quarter and nine in the second to finish the first half with a game-high 15 points.
In the second half, it was Jones that caught fire, scoring 14 points on six of nine shooting. The Longhorns outscore the Sooners 36-26 in the paint and had 25 shots from the free throw line.
Four Longhorns ended up finishing in double figures, while the Sooners only had one.
