The Sooners proved once again that they can’t be counted out of any game until its over.
For the second time this week, and the sixth time this season, OU battled back from a double-digit deficit, this time knocking off West Virginia 101-99 at home on Saturday in two overtimes.
Oklahoma trailed by five points with just over 30 seconds remaining in regulation, when Taylor Robertson got a swing pass from deep beyond the 3-point line. With her team in a do-or-die situation, the Big 12’s career leader in 3-pointers calmly stepped into a shot and knocked it down to give the Sooners some life.
“I think we can all feel it in our huddles,” Robertson said. “… the belief that we have, we know there’s still enough time left no matter how many we’re down or how little time is left. We know that there’s still a chance, and we believe, and it happened.”
West Virginia’s Madisen Smith was fouled on the inbounds pass, but split her free throws. Oklahoma got the rebound with 25 seconds left on the clock, and once again put the ball in the hands of their star sharpshooter.
Robertson found some space off a screen, and immediately fired a shot off a swing pass. The shot missed but a Mountaineer defender was called for a foul, sending her to the line for three free throws.
The senior guard calmly stepped up and drained all three foul shots to tie the game at 78 with 18 seconds left.
The Mountaineers couldn't get their final shot to fall, and the two teams went into overtime. WVU’s Kari Niblack and A’riana Gray combined to score the team’s first six points in the period as West Virginia regained control of the game by taking a 86-81 lead with just over two minutes left.
Oklahoma cut the lead to three with 30 seconds remaining, before once again turning to Robertson to deliver in a big moment.
Robertson knocked down her sixth 3-pointer of the night, forcing the game into a second overtime. Robertson would go on to knock down one more 3-pointer in the final period to finish 7-of-14 from deep with 26 points. It was Robertson’s eighth game scoring over 20 points this season, and her third game with 25 points or more.
She played for 50 minutes in the game, her most this season after going to the bench for just 15 seconds on Saturday.
“My job was easy,” Robertson said. “Part of it was being in the right spot at the right time, but also [my teammates] made really great passes, and set good screens, and did the dirty work to help me get open like that. Without them doing that, I wouldn’t have been open so thanks to them.”
The Sooners never trailed in the second overtime. The Mountaineers got a clutch bucket of their own on a tough reverse layup to tie the game 99-99 with 32 seconds left.
This time, Oklahoma put the ball in the hands of its other star senior.
In a similar scene from Wednesday’s win against Baylor, Madi Williams drove the ball into the paint and was heavily guarded. This time, instead of passing it off, she arched back and got a tough layup to fall through contact. The Sooners took a two-point lead and would force a turnover on the final possession to hold on for their third straight win.
“We’ve had so much experience in the end of games that I’d put my money on our team anytime,” OU head coach Jennie Baranczyk said.
Williams scored 22 points on 50% shooting, and was 2-of-2 from behind the arc with nine rebounds.
Compared to West Virginia, the Sooners had a lower field goal percentage (44-50), 3-point percentage (46-53) and free throw percentage (68-81) than the Mountaineers. They were also outrebounded (47-38) and outscored in the paint (34-50), but still managed to pull out the win.
“I’m just really proud of them,” Baranczyk said. “I mean, you look at the stat sheet and we got outrebounded by a lot and it felt like we got out-hustled at times. We weren’t shooting as well as we normally do at the free throw line. Things just didn’t go well so we had to (play well) and somehow when we have to, we find a way.”
Still, OU found success getting to the line and forcing turnovers, which proved to be important down the stretch.
The Sooners had 35 attempts from the free throw line, while the Mountaineers had 21 and six players finished with multiple steals on their way to forcing 33 West Virginia turnovers.
OU improves to 9-2 in conference play for the first time since the 2014-15 season. Now Baranczyk’s squad enters a seven-day layoff before their next game against Texas on Saturday in Austin.