An unusual sequence of events left the Sooners without leading-scorer Madi Williams for the entire second half of Wednesday’s win over TCU.
Coming into the game on a three-game losing streak, Oklahoma looked to finally be clicking again midway through the second quarter. A 17-0 run saw the Sooners take a 28-point lead with a little over two minutes left in the half.
That's when OU’s Kennady Tucker made a swipe at the ball from the top of the key and was called for a foul on TCU’s Michelle Berry. Tucker and Berry exchanged words, which eventually led to the pair trading shoves. The altercation was short-lived and quickly broken up by players and officials.
Meanwhile, Williams who was sitting on the bench at the time, stood up when she saw what was happening. Williams took a step onto the court and immediately stopped before returning to her seat.
Still, it ended up being a step too far.
After a review, it was determined that Williams left the bench area and came onto the court, which meant she was ejected from the game.
“I think we had to just refocus,” junior guard Gabby Gregory said during the team's media availability Friday. “That’s what [Coach] Jennie [Baranczyk] kept telling us is just to refocus, and honestly whatever happened we were ready for it to happen. And then we decided to move on honestly.”
Tucker received a technical foul for her part in the incident, while Berry was also ejected from the game.
Williams was leading the Sooners in scoring with 12 points on 4-of-9 shooting at that point. All four of her makes came from behind the 3-point line and the senior forward also notched five rebounds.
Even with Williams ejection, the Horned Frogs still had not scored in nearly six minutes of action and the Sooners went into halftime with a large lead. Still, the Sooners needed to find a way to continue on without one of its leaders on the bench.
“It was very weird to not have Madi out there, but we just had to go play,” said Gregory, who finished with a season-high 13 points. “We went in at halftime and we got to see her standing there, and she just told us to keep playing hard and keep doing what we’re doing.”
Williams played 13 minutes in the game, the least she’s played in any game this season. Outside of the Sooners' game against Wichita State on Dec. 29, they've always had Williams around to anchor the team for long stretches this season.
The Sooners went on to extend their lead to as many as 36 points in the second half Wednesday on their way to securing their biggest margin of victory this season. It was the second time this season that six players scored in double-digits this season.
The last time Oklahoma had at least five players cross that mark was in the game against Wichita State — the only other game the Sooners were without the senior forward.
That experience could prove to help the Sooners' role players as the team prepares for the postseason.
“Hopefully we don’t have to go through that again,” Baranczyk joked. “But I think that got more time for other players, and so that experience and that depth, and being able to play at that pace that we want to — I think that was really helpful for a lot of people.”
The Sooners will look to stay in the win column when they host Kansas State on Saturday at 4 p.m.