It took a wild journey to get there, but the Sooners managed to pull off an upset over No. 9 Baylor on Wednesday at the Ferrell Center for the first time since 2009.
The Sooners didn’t even arrive for the game until roughly 15 minutes after the game was originally scheduled to begin. Their flight out of Oklahoma City was delayed due to weather and they were instead forced to quickly take a four-hour bus ride to Waco.
As a result, the game was pushed back 45 minutes and the Sooners had limited time to warm up prior the game.
Still, even with all the chaos surrounding the team’s arrival to the arena, the game proved to be just as chaotic.
After trailing for all but nine minutes of the game, the Sooners put themselves in position to take the lead late, taking possession of the ball while trailing by just one on the final possession of the game.
Madi Williams got the ball inside, but was double-teamed, and dished it off to Liz Scott, who got a left-handed lay-in to fall with six seconds remaining.
The 78-77 win gives the Sooners back-to-back wins with both coming over teams that were ranked in the Top 10. It was also the program’s first regular season sweep over Baylor since the 2008-09 season.
“It was a crazy day and we ended up getting a crazy win,” OU guard Taylor Robertson said. “It was really fun though, we got to be together all day and to be together all day and come in and play as a team and get that win was cool.
The Sooners defeated a Texas team that was also ranked ninth at home on Saturday, 65-63.
Scott finished with 16 points in 17 minutes of action on 7-of-10 shooting.
“Liz was great today,” Sooners head coach Baranczyk said. “I know she had some foul trouble, and at some point we’ll work through that, but I thought she was so much more aggressive today and we needed her to be."
Williams led OU in scoring with 20 points on 9-of-17 shooting and had a team-high eight rebounds and five assists. Baylor’s Sarah Andrews scored a game-high 23 points on 9-of-20 shooting. NaLyssa Smith had 19 points and 12 boards, with eight of those coming on the offensive glass.
Oklahoma appeared to be in danger of letting Baylor run away with it early. Baylor went 4-of-5 from the 3-point line in the first quarter while the Sooners were 1-of-6 from deep with seven turnovers.
Baylor led by as many as 12 points in the first quarter and entered the second with a 25-16 advantage.
Baylor's hot start from outside didn’t last long, though, and the Sooners came roaring back to tie the game going into halftime with a mix of good defense and poor shooting by Baylor.
Baylor went scoreless over the final 6 1/2 minutes of the first half and went 0-of-7 from behind the arc to finish the second quarter with just 13 points.
The Sooners never found their stroke from outside in the game, finishing 4-of-20 from the 3-point line. The last time the two teams met, the Sooners went 14-27 from behind the arc, with Taylor Robertson finishing a perfect 5-of-5.
Instead, Oklahoma found a way to win the battle down in order to come away with the win. The Sooners outscored Baylor 38-32 in the paint and out-rebounded Baylor 46-35.
The Sooners saw a drastic improvement in their post play in Wednesday’s game, after being outscored 40-26 in the paint in the first meeting.
“They didn’t know that,” Baranczyk said about the rebounding numbers. “Because I had been telling them that we had been getting out-rebounded. It really felt like we were. NaLyssa Smith had eight offensive rebounds, she’s incredible and we really need to do a better job in terms of boxing her out. I thought we did a nice job really until the end.”
The win keeps the Sooners in a tie with Iowa State atop the Big 12 standings. They’ll be back at home on Saturday when they face West Virginia at 3 p.m.