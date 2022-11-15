Oklahoma’s Madi Williams had the ball on the left wing and swung it to Nevaeh Tot, who was all alone in the corner.
A defender closed on Tot quickly, jumping with an arm extended, but too late to block the shot. The 5-3 junior point guard had to shoot it high to get it over the defender, but the ball found nothing but net.
Tot couldn’t contain a big smile running back down the court.
The Sooners, who had been in a grinding battle against BYU in their first road game of the season on Tuesday, had taken a 12-point lead with just over a minute left in the game, and would hold on for their third win of the season.
Here are four takeaways from the Sooners’ 77-66 win over BYU:
1. Stealing the win late
Oklahoma used a 16-6 run over the final 4:47 of game time to dash the Cougar’s upset bid.
The Sooners allowed the Cougars to shoot their highest shooting percentage in the fourth quarter (50%), but held them to their lowest point total of any quarter (14 points). Oklahoma was able to get in the passing lanes more often in the final quarter with nine forced turnovers and five steals.
After scoring just eight points off turnovers through the first three quarters of the game, the Sooners scored 10 in the fourth quarter alone
Meanwhile, the Sooners didn’t have a single turnover in a tightly-contested fourth quarter.
2. Tot comes alive in the second half
Tot scored 11 of the Sooners’ points during their 16-6 run to finish with 18 points in the game, which set a new career high.
The offensive production was a surprise from Tot, who was scoreless through the first two quarters of the game. The junior point guard scored seven points in the second quarter on two of four shooting and a 3-pointer, before exploding for 11 points on three of five shooting in the final period.
In addition to the shooting, Tot was active on the defensive end, finishing with two steals and five rebounds to go along with five assists.
3. Another slow start
It took the Sooners a little while to get out of the gates in their first road game of the season.
They were held to just 14 points in the opening quarter on 35% shooting and two of eight shooting from deep. The Cougars took a one-point lead into the second quarter, but were slowed down by their own offensive struggles.
Still, they didn’t allow the Sooners to get easy looks in transition and forced the ball out of the hands of Taylor Robertson. After scoring just 26 points in the first half, the Sooners were being held to just three fast break points and three points from Robertson.
The Sooners continued to get offensive production from Williams, who led the team with 10 points on five of eight shooting at the half. Williams would go on to finish with 21 points on 10-16 shooting, four rebounds and two assists.
4. Robertson passes another milestone
Though it may have been a quiet night for Oklahoma’s star sharp-shooter, Robertson passed a career milestone with six points in Tuesday’s game.
Robertson now has 2,000 career points, becoming just the seventh Sooner to ever reach that mark. The redshirt senior shooting guard’s 451 career 3-pointers is 46 shy of the all-time NCAA record.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.