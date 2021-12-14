OU Women's Basketball: Selling Sooners, Baranczyk has much to call upon

Norman, OK (73070)

Today

Windy. Cloudy skies will become partly cloudy in the afternoon. High near 75F. Winds S at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..

Tonight

Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 43F. SSW winds shifting to WNW at 15 to 25 mph.