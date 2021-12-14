OU Women's Basketball: Selling Sooners, Baranczyk has much to call upon

Things are going swimmingly well for the Oklahoma women, even if the 30 media voters in the Associated Press Top 25 and the 32 skippers who vote in the coaches’ poll have been slow to offer their acknowledgment.
The new polls arrived Monday and OU found itself one spot out of the the AP’s list, 26th were the poll carried out, and three spots out of the coaches’ list, 28th if the poll were carried out.
All this despite being 9-1 on the season and, last time out, having knocked off then-No. 16 BYU 98-91 last Friday inside Lloyd Noble Center.
Perhaps the voters are taking the fact the game went into overtime against OU, not bringing it into the poll, while BYU managed to drop only to 20th on the AP’s list and 22nd among the coaches.
Whatever, first-year coach Jennie Barnaczyk doesn’t sound particularly upset about any of it.
“I honestly don’t care,” she said on Tuesday at the 16th annual Basketball Coaches’ Luncheon, put on by the Mary Abbott Children’s House, “because we have a lot of fun playing, we have a lot of fun being together, and you can tell when you come out and you see it.”
The players appear to be having just the type of experience Baranczk described.
They’ve been playing with a rhythm and flow that’s been apparent almost from the season’s very start in Baranczyk’s version of the motion offense, one that emphasizes space and improvisation, with a focus on taking open shots wherever they materialize.
“We have so much fun playing. We get up and down. It’s a great style,” Baranczyk said. “Right now, we’re leading the country, actually, in scoring.
“We’re in the top three in terms of assists per game. We’re sharing the basketball. It’s really just a fun style and a fun way to play.”
A fact check reveals Baranczyk to be accurate. The Sooners’ 89.7 points per game leads the nation, in front of DePaul’s 88.8, Utah’s 88.7, Georgia Southern’s 88.3 and Ohio State’s 85.3.
The Sooners are also No. 3 in assists per game at 20, just behind DePaul’s 20.6 and Utah’s 20.1.
They’re also 10th in free-throw attempts (224), third in free-throws made (173), even having played fewer games than seven of the programs in front of them on the first number and both programs in front of them on the second.
Though OU’s scoring margin rates just 46th in the nation, averaging exactly 16 points more per outing more than your opponent remains a healthy difference.
The Sooners have been led by the trio of Taylor Robertson, Ana Llanusa and Madi Williams, each one averaging more than 17 points per game and together 54.3.
Williams is also averaging 7.9 rebounds and Skylar Vann 6.9.
OU has proven to be a deep team, too, with only Robertson playing more than 30 minutes per game at 32, while nobody else plays even 29.
Momentarily, the Sooners are in the middle of their longest dry period of the season, a feature of the schedule allowing each player the time to properly prepare for and take their finals.
OU doesn’t return to the game court until Utah (6-2) visits Dec. 21, leaving the Sooners with one remaining non-conference game, at home against Wichita State on Dec. 29, before opening Big 12 Conference play Jan. 2 at Texas Tech.
The Sooners are hoping to put more fans in Lloyd Noble Center’s seats, an objective Baranczyk pursued during her Tuesday chat.
“We have some great talent on our team,” she said. “But what you will love watching is you’ll love watching the team play together.”
Thus far, it’s gone very well.