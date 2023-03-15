During Monday’s press conference, Oklahoma women’s basketball coach Jennie Baranczyk drew a comparison to the season her team is having and the way junior Skylar Vann has been playing.
The Sooners entered the year fresh off an NCAA Tournament appearance last year, which included the honor to host the first two rounds as one of the top four seeds. It was a big turnaround for the Sooners under Baranczyk’s first year, and offered hope for a brighter future with most of the team set to return this season.
Meanwhile, Vann emerged as a key member of the Sooners’ rotation coming off the bench, eventually earning Big 12 Sixth Player of the Year honors. Coming into her junior season, there were expectations that the 6-0 forward to would take another step forward.
Oklahoma may not have earned a top-four seed this season, but it was able to secure its first Big 12 regular season title since 2009 and will enter the NCAA Tournament with a team that’s versatile, deep and has shown the ability to close games.
Vann is a big part of that.
“Skylar was very similar this season I think in terms of our team and in terms of there’s so much expectation now, she had such a great season a year ago,” Baranczyk said. “She steps in this season and she’s just feeling it. She feels it for her state, she’s from here, she wants to be so good, she wants the team to be so good and you can see that.”
No. 5-seed Oklahoma will open up the NCAA Tournament on Saturday at 8 p.m. against No. 12-seed Portland in Los Angeles.
The Sooners needed a late bucket by Vann in order to survive a scare from TCU in their first game of the Big 12 tournament.
She also hit the game-tying bucket in an overtime win over Kansas State. Vann has primarily served the role of disruptor for the Sooners over the past two seasons.
As the first player off the bench, Baranczyk said she brings Vann in from off the bench to give the Sooners a different look after the opening stretch of the game. The Edmond Deer Creek graduate is averaging over 20 minutes per game this season and ranks first on the team in rebounds and is tied for third in scoring at 11.5 points per game.
Vann is the only player in the country to average at least 11.5 points per game and 6.5 rebounds per game without a single start. She’s scored in double figures 18 times this season which ranks third among all bench players nationally.
“If you look at the history my coaching philosophy, we put a lot on that sixth player,” Baranczyk said. “A part of it is when you come in you’ve got to bring something and you’ve got to change the game whatever it is. Sometimes it’s scoring, sometimes it’s gonna be rebounding, sometimes it’s just the all-out effort and Skylar has all of those things.”
The Sooners start their tournament run ranked second in the country in both points (84.5) and assists (21.0) per game.
They’re one of just seven schools to have four players averaging 11.5 points or more and have had six different players finish with 20 points or more. Eight different Sooners have led the team in scoring in at least one game this season.
Most of those players were on the team last year and saw their season end in a 108-64 loss at the Lloyd Noble Center in the second round of the tournament.
“Having experience can’t ever hurt you, it can only help you,” Baranczyk said.
