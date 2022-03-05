It seemed Oklahoma’s struggles for much of Saturday’s game against Kansas weren’t going to matter much.
Despite the Sooners’ turnover woes and shooting issues, they rallied from a 13-point deficit with a chance at a game-tying 3 in the closing seconds of the fourth quarter. It was a similar situation to the Sooners’ outing against Kansas State a week prior, when Taylor Robertson hit a 3-pointer as time expired to seal the 3-point win.
Against the Jayhawks, the ball found Robertson again with a chance to send the game into overtime. But Robertson’s 3-pointer, like most of the shots the Sooners’ attempted Saturday, didn’t go in, and the Jayhawks escaped the Lloyd Noble Center with a 73-67 win.
It was a rare outcome for the Sooners, who have often made big shots down the stretch this season to close out games.
“This game, it just felt a little heavier when we didn’t make a shot that we quote-unquote needed,” OU coach Jennie Baranczyk said.
“We still had a chance and that’s all you can ask for. I think [on] the shot to tie it, maybe [if] we get a little bit better pass, maybe that ball goes in and it’s a whole different story. We had a great look, we had a great opportunity and it just didn’t go our way… This one might be the toughest one to swallow of all year.”
Robertson’s shot wasn’t the only thing that didn’t go the Sooners’ way.
The team got off to a great start, taking a 23-18 lead after the first quarter. The Sooners shot 9-of-19 (47 percent) from the floor, made four 3-pointers and only turned the ball over four times.
But the shooting and turnover issues began in the second quarter. The Sooners made just 4 of their 21 shot attempts (19 percent) and turned the ball over eight teams, allowing the Jayhawks to score 26 second-quarter points and take a nine-point halftime lead.
The Jayhawks scored 10 points off of Sooner turnovers in the second quarter.
“We just really gave them some easy baskets in the full court,” Baranczyk said. “Part of that was just our ball and player movement. We weren’t on the same page. We just have to stay connected in those moments. In the first quarter, I thought we came out and had great energy. It’s not like we shot it great right away and we didn’t necessarily recover from that.
“So we turned it over and then we’d come back and then we’d panic and just kind of shoot it. Obviously, that wasn’t helpful.”
The Sooners’ offensive struggles continued in the third quarter, shooting just 35 percent while committing six turnovers. They finished the game shooting 31.6 percent from the field.
Skylar Vann led the team in scoring with 17 points on 6-of-11 shooting. Madi Williams, who scored a seaon-low eight points on 4-of-17 shooting, and Robertson (5-of-15) had rare off nights as the Kansas defense focused on containing the duo.
“I think this is a great lesson for our entire team,” Baranczyk said. “We can’t just rely on two people. We have two very good basketball players on our team in Madi and Taylor and I think sometimes we kind of rely on that. So maybe there’s some lessons learned there, too.”
With the loss, the Sooners finish the regular season 23-7 (12-6 Big 12). It also means the Sooners enter next week’s Big 12 tournament as the No. 4 seed, where they will meet Kansas again at 11 a.m. Friday in Kansas City.