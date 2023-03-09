After earning their first Big 12 regular season title in over a decade, Oklahoma turns its focus to the Big 12 tournament.
The Sooners won the tournament four times within a five-year span in the early 2000’s, but haven’t won the title since 2007. The No. 2 seeded Sooners were the most heavily decorated team of the Big 12’s end of year awards, with five different players earning a league honor.
Oklahoma will enter Friday’s game at 5 p.m. with some confidence having beaten No. 10 seed TCU in both regular season meetings this season, but the Horned Frogs have built some confidence in their own with a 57-52 win in the first round of the tournament.
Here are three things to watch as the Sooners begin the Big 12 tournament:
1. Giving up points at the charity stripe — The Horned Frogs excel at getting the ball inside and forcing the opponent to send them to the free throw line.
They rank third in the Big 12 in free throw attempts this season. In TCU’s first round matchup against Kansas, it went to the free throw line 21 times and forced the Jayhawks into 17 personal fouls. The Sooners have struggled with fouling at points throughout the season, giving up 20 or more free throws in 18 of their 29 games.
No team has given up more attempts at the foul line than the Sooners this season.
2. Crashing the offensive glass — The Sooners should have opportunities to get extra possessions on the offensive boards against a TCU team that ranks last in rebounds per game with 32.7.
The Sooners have been at the top of the league all season in rebounds per game and enter the tournament averaging 45.1. Liz Scott, Skylar Vann and Madi Williams give the Sooners plenty of size to fight for loose balls in the paint.
Oklahoma outrebounded TCU 50-28 in their first meeting and 39-26 in the second. The Sooners are 19-4 this season when winning the battle of the boards.
3. Looking ahead to the Big Dance — Despite their No. 14 ranking in the AP Poll, Oklahoma didn’t appear in the NCAA Selection Committee’s final Top 16 reveal on Feb. 23. The Sooners still have time to make their case, though, with a strong enough run through the Big 12 tournament.
The Sooners have 10 wins over teams that made the NCAA tournament last season and rank 14th in the country in wins against top-100 teams. The NCAA tournament selection will take place on Sunday at 7 p.m.
