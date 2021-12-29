OU Women's Basketball: Sooners close out non-conference schedule in style

Given what happened Wednesday evening inside Lloyd Noble Center, the Oklahoma women have done themselves just about every favor possible during the non-conference portion of their schedule.
Topping Wichita State 89-67, the Sooners moved to 11-1 and can now look forward to the 18-game home-and-away, round-robin Big 12 Conference slate as they go about trying to return to the NCAA Tournament following a three-year absence.
That part of OU’s schedule begins Sunday at Texas Tech.
Good chance, first-year coach Jennie Baranczyk will be just fine with her team repeating the kind of balanced attack against the Lady Raiders it offered against the Shockers.
Though Ana Llanusa remained out, Gabby Gregory remained unavailable and Madi Williams could not play either — though it's believed she'll be returning to the lineup very soon — the Sooners still received large contributions from several sources, with three starters very possibly playing their finest games to date, two recording double-doubles and one missing the mark by two rebounds, though netting a career-high point total.
The double-doubles belonged to freshman point guard Kelbie Washington, who finished with 11 points and 13 assists, and junior forward Liz Scott, who finished with 13 points and 12 rebounds.
Sophomore forward Skylar Vann finished with a career-high 21 points on 9 of 17 shooting, while grabbing eight rebounds.
Continuing her assault on the 3-pointer record book, Taylor Robertson hit 3 of 6 from long distance and finished with 19 points.
In place of Llanusa, Kennady Tucker, a sophomore transfer from North Carolina, added 12 points and finished a game-high plus 26 over her 26 minutes on the court.
It was a Vann layup with 2:53 remaining in the first quarter that put the Sooners on top for good, yet it wasn’t until the fourth quarter the Sooners exploded, going on a 16-2 run to begin the frame, pushing their advantage to 79-54 with 6:52 remaining.
The Shockers (9-4) were never closer than 18 points the rest of the game.
Mariah McCully led Wichita State with 16 points. Asia Strong added 14 and eight rebounds.
Still trying to eke their way into the polls for the first time, the Sooners need just nine wins to nab their first 20-win campaign since the 2016-17 season.
If things go as they’ve been going, they could get there quickly.