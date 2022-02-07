In a season full of success, Oklahoma received another accolade on Monday.
In the latest Associated Press poll, the Sooners landed at No. 12, six spots higher than last week. It's also their highest finish in the poll since Nov. 2016.
The big boost in the rankings came after the Sooners' impressive performances last week, which included a 78-77 win over Baylor on Wednesday and a 101-99 double-overtime win over West Virginia on Saturday
Despite the Sooners (20-3) completing a season sweep over Baylor (17-5) last week, the Bears came in two spots higher at No. 10. Among other Big 12 teams, Iowa State finished the highest at No. 9 and Texas came in at No. 16.
OU's Madi Williams also received an honor, as the Big 12 announced her as the conference player of the week. She's the fourth Sooner to earn the award this season.
The senior scored a game-high 20 points against the Bears, including the assist to Liz Scott on the game-winning bucket. She also scored 22 points and scored the winning basket against West Virginia.
The Sooners' lone game this week is at Texas Saturday at 7 p.m.