Heading into Saturday’s game, Oklahoma finds itself in uncharted territory.
The Sooners travel to Iowa State on a two-game losing streak, marking the first time the Sooners have lost consecutive games this season. The losses came on the road against No. 16 Texas before dropping Wednesday’s home contest to Texas Tech, 97-87.
The team has done a whole lot of winning and not much losing this season. But OU coach Jennie Baranczykis is counting on the team’s culture and leadership to carry them through this skid.
“I think are players are still really positive,” Baranczyk said during the team’s media availability Friday. "We've still got to figure some things out. It wasn't necessarily our best game, and we’ve had some moments here and there that we've kind of squeaked by and we've kind of hit our wall. Now, we’ve just got to push it down together.”
Despite the two-game slump, Baranczyk’s team is still in pretty good shape.
The Sooners (20-5, 9-4 Big 12) sit in third in the Big 12 standings, one game behind Baylor and Iowa State. They own the tie-breaker with the Bears after beating them in both meetings this season, and a win against Iowa State would give them the same conference and overall record as the Cyclones.
But that also makes Saturday’s game a crucial one for the Sooners. The Cyclones beat them in their previous matchup on Jan. 5, and a loss would put the Sooners two games behind the Cyclones in the conference standings with only four games remaining in the regular season.
The Sooners can still finish atop the Big 12 entering next month’s conference tournament. But the challenge now for the Sooners is balancing that sense of urgency while keeping their composure.
“I think [that’s something] that we're really trying to manage through, to be honest,” Branczyk said. “I think a lot of it is being able to just get back to what makes us really play well. [We play well] when we play together, and we rely on one another and we play really hard and those are some of the moments I think that we have a little more control over then maybe we think we do.
“We've got to just get our edge and just play.”
The main thing the Sooners can do on the floor is improve their defense, the main culprit in their recent losses.
Their offense remains one of the most potent in college basketball, leading the Big 12 with 85.3 points per game. However, they also surrender 76.4 points per game, which ranks dead last in the Big 12.
After surrendering 97 points to Texas Tech, which ranks second-to-last in the Big 12 with 66.3 points per game, the team has been focused on recommitting itself to defense.
“We've been really trying to focus on that and to take pride in that,” OU guard Taylor Robertson said. “That means not only just guarding people and containing them and playing personnel how we need to, but also finishing the play with a rebound. Because sometimes we'll play really good defense for 25 seconds and then they shoot it and we don't box out or we box out and they get the offensive rebound anyway and then just get an easy layup.
“So we've been trying to work on all aspects of defending everybody.”
Despite their recent skid, a win Saturday puts the Sooners back where they need to be.
Now, they just need to play like it, Baranczyk said.
“My nature is not to just go beat us up constantly, but it’s to hold a high standard,” Baranczyk said. “And so we're gonna have a high standard, but we also are a very good basketball team. And we just have to learn that when you're a very good basketball team, you’ve got to show up every day. You don't sneak up on anybody. And I think those are the lessons that we're really learning and you can say it all you want, but experience is our best teacher.
“So for us to be able to experience some of the things that we have, it provides us an incredible opportunity to learn, to grow and to get better.”