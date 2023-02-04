Oklahoma was holding on to a two-point lead midway through the first quarter when Skylar Vann found Liz Scott for an open jumper.
Two possessions later, Vann found room beyond the arc and extended the Sooners’ lead to seven. Vann, who has played as the Sooners’ first player off the bench all season, looked confident on both ends of the court early.
After scoring two more times, Vann returned to the bench with a little over a minute remaining, but the tone of the game had already been set. In just six minutes of action, Vann came away with nine points on four of five shooting with five rebounds and two assists in the opening quarter.
The Sooners closed the first quarter on a 16-2 run and rode that early momentum to a 93-68 win over the Mountaineers at home.
“I think the starting five did a fantastic job of setting the tone for the game,” Vann said. “For me to come in, it was easy to kind of flow into that. They were so focused that you just came in, and they told you what to do and just to be ready. I felt the energy on the court today automatically so I just felt very comfortable.”
The Sooners shot 70 percent from the field in the opening quarter and over 50 percent in the second and third. But the most impressive part about the Sooners’ win was what they did on the other end of the court.
West Virginia’s backcourt duo of Madisen Smith and Ja’Naiya Quinerly still combined for 45 points on 53 percent shooting, but the Sooners didn’t allow any other players to find a rhythm.
The Mountaineers were 9-28 (32 percent) from the field outside of their top two guards.
The Sooners outscored West Virginia 46-28 in the paint and won the rebounding battle 41-26. They forced the Mountaineers into two shot-clock violations within four minutes of each other early in the second quarter.
OU head coach Jennie Baranczyk said she thought guard Nevaeh Tot played her best defensive game of the season.
“I feel like we really challenged our guards because we knew they were so good and we knew we struggled the first time,” Baranczyk said. “I think we made them work, even though they did incredible things, I think we made them work.”
The win gives the Sooners a season sweep over the Mountaineers.
West Virginia entered the game ranked first in the conference in points allowed per game, and the Sooners were able to finish with 93 points on 52 percent shooting.
Vann led all Sooners in scoring with 16 points on seven of 12 shooting with a game-high eight rebounds. Five Oklahoma players ended up finishing in double figures, including 15 points from Liz Scott.
It was Scott's first double-digit scoring game since a Jan. 21 win over Oklahoma State.
"I think Ja’Naiya Quinerly and Madisen Smith are absolutely incredible and it took a full team effort to guard them," Baranczyk said. "And I think we were a team today. I think it was really fun to be able to watch. A lot of times we talk about that on the offensive end, but I think today we can talk about it on both ends."
The Sooners have now won two games in a row heading into a difficult stretch of the season. The Sooners will be on the road for their next two games, starting with a matchup against Baylor on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
After that, the Sooners will be in Manhattan, Kan. to take on Kansas State on Sunday.
