Oklahoma women’s basketball have been selected as a No. 5 seed and will begin the first round in the Greenville Region I against No. 12-seeded Portland on Saturday.
The region’s first and second round games will be hosted by No. 4 seed UCLA. If the Sooners advance into the second round, they will face the winner of UCLA and No. 13 seed Sacramento State on Monday, Mar. 20.
Game times and television designations will be announced at a later date. This is Oklahoma’s 23rd NCAA Tournament appearance and 21st since 2000.
"We're excited to continue our season in the NCAA Tournament," OU head coach Jennie Baranczyk said in a statement from the university. "The chance to keep playing with this team is special and what we've worked toward all season. We're proud that we get to keep representing Oklahoma, and we look forward to next weekend.”
The Sooners (25-6) enter the Big Dance as the co-Big 12 regular season champions after posting its highest win total in conference play since the 2009 Final Four team.
Last season the Sooners hosted the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament, falling in the second round to Notre Dame.
