Several times in the second half, it looked like Oklahoma was going to take control.
However, Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis continued to make timely baskets and keep the Sooners from pulling away. After the Sooners took a 14-point lead in the fourth quarter, the Jaguars responded to cut their lead to five points with 1:52 to go.
Though the Sooners have one of the more potent offenses in the country, it was their defense that stepped up, as they held the Jaguars scoreless for the next 1:25 of game time. Though the Jaguars scored five points in the final 27 seconds, Taylor Robertson’s four free throws gave the Sooners cushion.
It was just enough to help four-seed Oklahoma pull away from the 13-seed Jaguars, as the Sooners secured their first NCAA Tournament victory since 2017 with a 78-72 win Saturday at Lloyd Noble Center.
The win marked the Sooners’ 10th victory of six or fewer points this season, something that didn’t surprise OU coach Jennie Baranczyk after the game.
“We knew that they had runs in them,” Baranczyk said. “They’ve had a lot of games like we’ve had this year. They’ve been down 18 and come back and won. We’ve been down 19 and come back and won. We’re very similar in that sense. You never felt like, ‘Oh, we’re just going to run away with the game.’
Those defensive efforts focused on Jaguars’ forward Macee Williams. The 6-foot-2 graduate used her size advantage early, scoring 10 of the Jaguars 18 first-quarter points on 4-of-8 shooting.
The Sooners responded with constant double teams, and they helped to limit Williams’ offensively. She scored seven points the rest of the way and just three points in the fourth quarter.
“We had to defend her in a variety of ways, to be honest,” Baranczyk said. “And in watching her, you knew that she was good. You respected her. But when you go against somebody live, you really get the real story, and she’s good. She’s a very, very good basketball player, and she just makes everybody around her really great.
“I think we just tried to change up different looks, so we obviously fouled her a few too many times. At the same time, I felt our team did a really nice job of being able to adjust every few minutes on changing what we were trying to do.”
Offensively, the Sooners received significant contributions from Madi Williams and Robertson. Williams was consistent the entire game, scoring 10 of her 21 points in the first half, while Robertson scored 17 of her game-high 22 points in the second half.
The Williams-Robertson duo was the main source of offense in the fourth quarter, as the duo combined for 16 of the Sooners’ 19 points.
“I think both of them do a very nice job of having a balance of still being able to focus on themselves and not try to fix everybody but still build everybody up,” Baranczyk said. “They are constantly having conversations at a time-out. If you watch our time-outs, there’s conversations and it’s not just me talking at them and I love that. I love that they are strategizing and talking to each other.
“I think from that standpoint, they bring a lot more than what everybody sees. They bring a steadiness [and] competitiveness, and they are definite leaders on the team in terms of strategy.”
With the win, the Sooners move on to face Notre Dame in the Second Round. The Fighting Irish defeated Massachusetts 89-78 Saturday night.
Tip-off is scheduled for 5 p.m. Monday at Lloyd Noble Center.