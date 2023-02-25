Madi Williams had the ball on the right wing and drove hard toward the baseline.
When she got under the basket, the redshirt senior forward faked as if she was going up for the shot, sending one of Texas’ top defenders, Rori Harmon, into the air. Williams did the hard part, but when left with an open layup, the shot bounced off the backboard into the bottom of the rim and into the hands of the Longhorns.
The Sooners got a stop on the other end of the court and quickly passed it ahead to Williams. The pass was sailing out of bounds, but Williams made an athletic play to both keep the ball in play and her body in position under the Texas basket.
Once again, the shot bounced off the rim and out. Either one of the two plays would’ve brought the Sooners within 10 points of Texas with just over seven minutes remaining.
It was just that kind of game for the Sooners.
Instead, the Longhorns further extended their lead late in the fourth quarter to down the Sooners, 67-45, and break the tie in the top spot of the Big 12 standings.
Oklahoma’s shooting troubles started in the second quarter, when the team combined for just one made field goal. The Sooners (22-5, 12-4) forced five turnovers in the period and held the Longhorns to just 10 points to stay competitive in the game, but the slow shooting caught up with them in the second half.
Texas (22-7, 13-3) shot 60% from the field in the third quarter, led by 11 points from junior guard Shay Holle.
The Sooners shot 27% from the field in the game and were 2-14 from behind the arc with 22 turnovers. Only Liz Scott — 13 points on 4-10 shooting and nine rebounds — scored in double figures for the Sooners.
Oklahoma drops to second in the Big 12 standings with two games remaining in the regular season, likely ending the Sooners’ hopes of earning its first Big 12 regular season title since 2009.
The Sooners would now need Texas to lose to both Baylor and Kansas State to close out the season, while winning the two games left on their schedule.
Saturday’s game marks the third time the Sooners have lost games by 20 points or more and the second time its come against the Longhorns. Both of those losses were the result of poor shooting down the stretch.
The Sooners will look to regroup for its regular season home finale on Wednesday at 6 p.m. against Kansas State.
