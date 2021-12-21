OU Women's Basketball: Sooners finish off huge comeback over Utes

Dead in the water.
That’s where the Oklahoma women were Tuesday night at Lloyd Noble Center against a good Utah squad that had only lost twice and that led by 19 points after opening the second half with back-to-back 3s from Brynna Maxwell and layup from Gianna Kneepkins.
Then, bang, the script flipped.
The Sooners played better defense generally and, specifically, grabbed steal after steal, gaining extra possessions with each one.
Hit some shots, too, and wound up winning 83-76.
“I think the biggest thing it came down to was, when we decide to just play, it’s amazing our [the] we make and it’s amazing how well we can play together,” Sooner coach Jennie Baranczyk said. “Then, when we start to hesitate a little bit … I think that it’s going to take us [some] time again with rotation, and that’s OK. We’ll take that time and we’ll continue to grow and we’ll get better.
The Sooners have the time.
Tuesday’s victory pushed them to 10-1 without the need to get back on the game court until Dec. 29, when Wichita State visits. After that, it’s off to Big 12 Conference play, opening at Texas Tech on Jan. 2.
The “rotation” issues Baranczyk spoke of involve the possible long-term absence of Ana Llanusa, who went down to an apparent leg or knee injury against BYU on Dec. 10, and who was not on the Sooner bench Tuesday.
“She’s in COVID protocol right now,” Baranczyk said, “so we’re still not knowing her full situation.”
Against the Utes, at least, the Sooners proved they could win without Llanusa, who’d been average more than 17 points per game.
Eventually, OU received contributions from all over.
Taylor Robertson led with 19 points, making 4 of 9 3-pointers to make her the program’s most prolific drainer of 3s, finishing the contest at a career-total 377, one more than Aaryn Ellenberg managed from the 2010-11 to 2013-14 seasons.
Robertson not only didn’t know she’d set the new mark when she set it, but made it sound as though she barely knew she was close.
“I kind of knew just from what I’ve seen and people have told me before,” she said, “but I really wasn’t worried about it.”
Madi Williams added 17 points, but didn’t shoot well, making 6 of 17, and Kelbie Washington, Kennady Tucker and Skylar Vann all finished with nine points.
Still, it was reserve point guard Neveah Tot who proved to be the most indispensable Sooner.
She finished with 10 points, but was sitting on three when the ball found her hands following Liz Scott’s swat of a shot from Utah’s Peyton McFarland.
Tot, who is 5-2, appeared to have an open lane to the basket and a layup to give OU back the lead for the first time since 2:17 remained in the first quarter.
The Ute defense, though, closed, requiring Tot to double pump the shot and absorb contact, too.
It fell, she was fouled, she made the free throw and OU was on top 66-64 with 6:04 remaining.
After Utah got the lead back, Tot nailed a 3 to put the Sooners back on top 69-68 with 4:17 remaining. and the next time down the court, following a Robertson steal, Tot was golden again, hitting a 12-foot transition 2 that made it 71-68 with 3:51 remaining, a lead OU would not give back.
“She was that big spark that we needed,” Robertson said.
Tot finished with three of the Sooners’ 17 steals. Washington and Williams both nabbed four.
Utah got 19 points from Kneepkens, 14 from McFarland and 10 from Dru Gylten.
For a long time, it looked like the Utes couldn’t lose.
Then they lost.