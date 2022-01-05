It looked like Oklahoma had flipped the switch.
Down 14 points entering the fourth quarter, the Sooners launched an 8-0 run that began with a layup from Nevaeh Tot. Madi Williams then hit a 3-pointer before capping the run with an old-fashioned 3-point play.
It felt like the Sooners would take over the game as they’ve done all year, but No. 12 Iowa State had different plans.
The Cyclones responded with a 10-3 run of their own behind offensive rebounding and outside shooting, and the Sooners never cut the lead to fewer than eight points.
The Sooners ran out of time to begin another run, ending their nine-game win streak with a 81-71 loss at the Lloyd Noble Center.
It didn’t initially appear that the Sooners would need to make a late run. Like the fourth quarter, the Sooners began the game on an 8-0 run behind 3-pointers from Williams and Kelbie Washington and a layup from Taylor Robertson.
But the Cyclones were able to respond to both runs with their interior play. The Cyclones finished the game 46-37 rebounding advantage, grabbing 16 offensive rebounds, which gave them a 14-9 edge in second chance points over the Sooners.
“We didn’t necessarily adjust obviously to their interior game well enough or fast enough,” OU coach Jennie Baranczyk said. “Because I thought they played really well from that standpoint. That’s really what hurt us, and then just those second chances.
“I think we could have gotten a few more team rebounds. and I think we kind of relied on one person getting [rebounds]. It’s not like they were crushing all five people. But they’re good. I mean, we knew that that’s what they do. and we just needed to do a much better job of just having those rebounds.”
What also hurt the Sooners was uncharacteristically slow offense in the second and third quarters. After leading 21-20 to end the first quarter, they scored just 13 points in the second quarter and 18 points in the third quarter. The Cyclones took advantage, holding a seven-point lead at halftime and a 14-point lead at the end of the third.
The Sooners came into the game ranked second nationally in points per game with 89.7 but finished with 71 against the Cyclones, a season low. Williams attributed it to the team overthinking things offensively.
“I think all of us can attest to it, because I think at the first quarter, we all looked at each other and we were like, ‘Oh, we’re thinking too much.’ We all said the same thing,” Williams said. “We’re thinking too much on offense.”
Baranczyk attributed it to the offensive being stagnant, and said the team’s runs to open the first and fourth quarter are more reflective of how the team has grown.
“I think that’s what we do. I mean, I think that’s who we are,” Baranczyk said. “And I think honestly, I’m more used to that than I am maybe the second quarter, maybe some of the third quarter. I think we’re really good in terms of up tempo. We’ve taken huge steps in terms of our ball and player moment and then I think tonight we got a little bit stagnant. Do I know why? No, or we wouldn’t have done it, but I think we’re gonna learn.”
Williams finished with a team-high 26 points and added nine rebounds and two assists. Tot added nine points and six rebounds.
Despite the loss, Baranczyk said she’s confident her team will bounce back.
“We’re going to take away some things from this game that are good and then some things that we need to work on,” head coach Jennie Baranczyk said. “We played a very, very good basketball team tonight in Iowa State and there are definitely some things that we’ve got to do better.
“But I’m still proud of our team and proud of our effort and I’m excited to see how we bounce back.”