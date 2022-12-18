Oklahoma entered the second quarter against Southern with just a one-point lead after a slow start shooting from outside and five turnovers in the first five minutes of the game.
In years past the combination of poor shooting and turnovers might’ve been enough to put the Sooners’ on upset alert.
On Sunday, the Sooners never ended up finding their stroke from behind the arc, finishing 5-22 (23%) from deep and they turned the ball over six times in the fourth quarter to finish with 23 turnovers in the game.
Still, the Sooners managed to pull away for a comfortable 76-50 win.
With their sixth straight win the Sooners continue to prove that they aren’t just winning games, they’re getting better at winning games.
“We need to clean up those turnovers and the 3-point shot is going to go down,” OU head coach Jennie Baranczyk said. “(Poor shooting performances) are going to happen every once in a while. It’s not going to happen a lot because we’re good shooters, but when it does happen you’ve got to find other ways and I think we know that.”
The Sooners’ five made three’s in the game were its fewest since going 3-16 against Utah.
But on Sunday, Oklahoma was able to overcome that by shooting 64.9% on all its shots from inside the arc. It also outrebounded the Jaguars 54-26 and only allowed 14 points inside the paint.
Madi Williams finished with 14 points on seven of 13 shooting and seven rebounds. Liz Scott came just a few points shy of a double-double with eight points and 10 rebounds in 21 minutes of action.
“Madi really set the tone in the first half, and I think Liz really set the tone in the second half. Just doing simple things — whether it’s defending, whether it’s diving on the floor, whether it’s getting rebounds — I just think they’re doing a really good job.”
The Sooners only allowed the Jaguars to score nine points in the second quarter to take a 35-28 lead into halftime.
Ana Llanusa helped the Sooners break open the game with nine points in the third quarter on three-of-three shooting. Taylor Robertson, who entered the game riding a 51-game streak of hitting at least one 3-pointer, was scoreless until late in the fourth quarter.
Robertson knocked down an outside shot midway through the fourth quarter to extend the streak to 52 games. She finished with five points on two of seven shooting and was one of five from behind the arc.
The easiest part of the Sooners’ schedule is now behind them.
They’ll close out their non-conference schedule on Wednesday at the Jumpman Invitational against Florida. Big 12 play begins 10 days later with a road game against West Virginia before hosting Baylor at the Lloyd Noble Center on Jan. 3rd.
“Can we keep the game simple?” Baranczyk said. “I’m so excited to see if we can do that, because if we can travel with the defense, we can travel with the rebounding that we’ve had in these last few games, you give yourself a much better shot than hoping you can outshoot other people.
"For us, I think we had a lot of experience in the non-conference to see what type of team we can be even when everything’s not clicking on one end.”
