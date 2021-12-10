OU Women's Basketball: Sooners hand No. 16 BYU its first loss

The pollsters may finally have to start paying attention to the Sooner women, who scored 16 points in a 5-minute overtime session, including the last 11, to knock off 16th-ranked BYU 99-91 Friday night at Lloyd Noble Center.
Two free throws from Lauren Gustin put the Cougars on top 91-88 with 2:47 remaining in the extra frame, but it was all OU afterward, the Sooners getting a layup from Neveah Tot, a 3-pointer from Madi Williams, a layup from Kennady Tucker and four free-throws from Taylor Robertson.
The win moved OU to 9-1, a record they won’t take back the court until Dec. 21 when Utah visits.
The Cougars fell to 8-1.
A mostly even game, BYU led for 22:29 of the 45 minutes and OU for 20:05.
The Sooners survived 23 turnovers to prevail by hitting a strong 13 of 29 from 3-point range and 24 of 32 from the foul-line. BYU only got to the charity stripe 12 times, making seven.
It wasn’t the same old trio leading the way on the scoreboard.
Williams finished with 25 points and 14 rebounds, while Robertson netted 23 on only eight attempts, all from beyond the 3-point arc, making six. Yet Ana Llanusa scored just eight points, playing only 13 minutes, sustaining an injury, the severity of which is not yet known.
Perhaps a good sign, she returned to OU’s bench.
Tot and Tucker filled in, both finishing with 11 points. and though Kelbie Washington did not make a shot, she hit 8 of 10 free throws to help keep the Sooners moving.
The final score ended up a bit of a misnomer as to the game’s actual pace.
OU led just 61-56 entering the fourth quarter. The game was tied at 83 after four quarters.
BYU got 30 points from Tegan Graham and 24 from Shaylee Gonzalez. Gustin finished with 13 points and an amazing 21 rebounds.
None of it, though, was enough to put the Sooners away.