KANSAS CITY, Mo. — There are games when a player’s individual performance is enough on its own to lead their team to victory.
That was the case with Baylor forward NaLyssa Smith Saturday at the Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City, who hurt Oklahoma the entire game with her scoring.
But her best efforts came at the worst time for the Sooners.
After the Bears ended the first quarter with a seven-point advantage, the duo of Madi Williams and Taylor Robertson helped the Sooners take a 37-36 lead with three minutes remaining before halftime. Smith responded by attacking the rim relentlessly, scoring eight points in the final minutes to push the Baylor lead to seven points.
She kept it going after halftime, scoring 14 points in the third quarter to push the Baylor lead to 24 points.
“We really didn’t have an answer for her,” Williams said. “She is a great player.”
The reigning Big 12 Player of the Year only scored four points in the fourth quarter, but the damage was done. She finished the game with a career-high 37 points on 16-of-32 shooting and added 11 rebounds.
Her teammate Caitlin Bickle helped, too, as she also scored a career-high 21 points on 8-of-14 shooting. Both players dominated the Sooners in the paint, where Baylor held a 44-30 advantage.
It was enough to push Baylor to its first win over Oklahoma this season, 91-76. The Sooners won both games during the regular season.
“I think Caitlin Bickle was a completely different player in this game than she was in those first two games,” OU coach Jennie Baranczyk said. “I think from that standpoint they scored the ball obviously really well.”
On the Sooners side, Williams and Robertson were the only ones to find success against Baylor’s defense. Williams scored 33 points and added eight rebounds, while Robertson added 17 points and seven rebounds.
The duo combined to shoot 17-of-31 (55 percent) from the floor and scored 50 of the Sooners’ points. Their teammates combined for 26 points on 8-of-33 shooting (24 percent).
“I think there were moments today that we feel really good about, and there’s moments today that we don’t,” Baranczyk said. “... But no matter what, we get to keep playing, and how freaking awesome is that? We are disappointed in today. We are 100 percent disappointed. [But] we get to keep going. We’re taking steps in this program and we’re proud to continue to take those steps forward.”
The loss knocked the Sooners out of the Big 12 Tournament and just short of Sunday’s championship game.
Now, the Sooners’ attention turns to Selection Sunday.
If the Sooners (24-8) finish as a Top-16 overall seed, they’ll be one of the team’s selected to host first and second-round games of the NCAA Tournament. They projected to finish as a No. 4 seed before the Big 12 Tournament began.
They helped their case with Friday’s win over Kansas, but it’s now up to the selection committee to determine if their loss to Baylor hurt their chances.
Baranczyk believes her team has earned a Top-16 seed.
“I think in terms of hosting, our resume is pretty good, and I think the strength of this conference is really good,” Baranczyk said. “Obviously this is my first year being in this conference, but there have been some great battles, some great games. I think just as a whole, we’re playing some pretty darn good basketball teams, so for us to have that opportunity to host… I think we have earned it.
“So from a whole picture, I think we have earned it. At the same time, I don’t have a say. I would love if we do. I would love for the people in Oklahoma to get out there and get with us and be able to really help our team.”