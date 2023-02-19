A stellar team this season in close games, Oklahoma found itself in another closely-contested game on the road against Kansas on Sunday.
With 7:42 left in the game, the Jayhawks grabbed a missed shot and found Zakiyah Franklin for a mid-range jumper to cut the deficit to one. The senior guard was on fire up until that point, scoring 28 points on 11-16 shooting.
Kansas shot 54% from the field in the first three quarters of the game. The Sooners were riding a hot night shooting of their own, but needed to come away with some key stops down the stretch to keep their winning streak alive.
The next time down the court, the Sooners found Liz Scott cutting to the basket to extend the lead to 75-72. The Sooners would only allow three more baskets over the final 7:42 of game time and the Jayhawks would miss their last nine shots to secure the Sooners’ sixth-straight win.
Here are three takeaways from the Sooners’ 86-80 win over Kansas:
1. Finding ways to win close games:
The Sooners have been prolific in close games under Baranczyk and Sunday was no different.
With their win over Kansas, Oklahoma advances to 17-3 all-time in games decided by a single digit. The only time Oklahoma has lost by single digits this season came in a 86-78 loss to Iowa State on Jan. 28.
Since that game, the Sooners have won six-straight, including two wins decided by single digits.
It was the second time the Sooners have pulled out a close win over the Jayhawks this season, winning 80-74 in Norman despite trailing by double digits points in the first half.
2. Pouring it in from deep:
Oklahoma finished the day with 10 3-pointers and had three different players knock down multiple outside shots.
It was the 12th time this season the Sooners have had at least 10 makes from deep and the sixth time in the last seven games. Ana Llanusa was four of five from downtown to finish second on the team with 18 points.
Taylor Robertson was three for six from deep to finish with 11 points on the night and Aubrey Joens (12 points) added two more. Madi Williams finished as the team’s leading scorer with 23 points on 8-15 shooting and was one of three from deep.
The Sooners converted on 48% of their three-balls on Sunday and improved to 19-0 when scoring at least 80 points this season.
3. Tough defense down the stretch:
Nothing was falling for the Jayhawks in the fourth quarter as the Sooners held them to 12 points on 31% shooting.
Kansas was 7-15 from behind the arc in the first three quarters, but missed six of their seven attempts in the final period.
Franklin couldn’t keep up the pace she set early on in the game, finishing the final quarter with three points on one of two shooting.
It was still a career-high day for Franklin, who finished as the game’s leading scorer with 30 points on 11-17 shooting and six assists. Holly Kersgeiter had 18 points in the first half, but was two-for-nine from the field with 6 points after halftime.
4. Setting up Saturday’s showdown:
The Sooners are now just one win away from claiming the top spot in the Big 12 standings.
With a 12-3 conference record, No. 17 Texas will be tied with the Sooners in the Big 12 regular season title race when it faces the Sooners on Saturday in the Lloyd Noble Center at 1 p.m.
The Longhorns had little trouble knocking off West Virginia on Sunday, 74-48, to ensure Saturday’s game will crown a new top team in the conference standings. Oklahoma fell to Texas, 78-58, in their first meeting in Austin.
Oklahoma hasn’t won a regular season Big 12 conference title since 2009. The winner of Saturday’s game will have a one-game advantage in the title race with two games remaining in the regular season.
After that, the Sooners will host Kansas State before traveling to Stillwater to close out the regular season.
