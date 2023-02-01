It wasn’t perfect, but Oklahoma did what it needed to do in its return to the Lloyd Noble Center on Tuesday.
The Sooners were trending the wrong direction during a tough, two-game road stretch last week against No. 24 Texas and No. 12 Iowa State. The pair of losses knocked the Sooners out of the top spot of the Big 12 standings and into a tie three-way tie for third with Baylor and West Virginia.
Then, Big 12 bottom-dweller TCU overcame weather-related travel issues to arrive in Norman to face a highly-motivated Oklahoma team.
The Sooners went on to set a program record for points scored in regulation against a Big 12 foe in a 101-78 win.
OU head coach Jennie Baranczyk said after the game that the problems the team ran into last week won’t be fixed after a single game, but that she thinks the team learned a lot about themselves during their first back-to-back losses of the season.
“I don’t think we were pleased with our effort at all when we were at Texas, and yes, you have to give them credit,” Baranczyk said. “I think there were areas that we can be a lot better and they’re very good and when you’re on the road at place that’s very good, we needed to be better and we know that.”
The Sooners still allowed the Horned Frogs 18 attempts at the free throw line, but were much-improved at finishing inside the paint. Oklahoma outscored TCU 50-24 in the paint with 16 second chance points.
Its also continue to struggle to find consistency on the offensive end of the court for all four quarters.
The Sooners trailed Texas by four points at halftime before putting up just six points in the third quarter to trail by 19 going into the final quarter. Against Iowa State, the Sooners came out of the gates strong, but couldn’t keep the momentum down the stretch.
The Sooners were in a similar position going into halftime against the Horned Frogs.
After shooting 67% from the floor in the opening quarter, the Sooners’ 13 point lead was down to eight points going into halftime after knocking down five of 13 in the second.
“I don’t know if I can figure out what our quarter is yet. We’ve had moments where our third quarters haven’t necessarily been great, but I thought we started really well (Tuesday) from a third quarter standpoint,” Baranczyk said. “… I don’t know if that’s a thing. I want to see us be able to have effort throughout the whole game.”
Now the Sooners host a West Virginia team that took them to double overtime the last time the two teams squared off in Norman.
Taylor Robertson played 50 minutes in that game, scoring a game-high 26 points on 7-14 shooting from behind the arc to help the Sooners cap off a comeback win. But this season’s West Virginia team looks improved from last year with a 5-3 conference record and 14-5 overall heading into Wednesday night’s game against Texas.
It will be a matchup of the Big 12’s top offense (Oklahoma, third in the country in scoring offense) and the Big 12’s top defense (West Virginia, 37th in the country in scoring defense).
The game is set for 2 p.m. and will be aired on ESPN+. After that, the Sooners will be back on the road to face Baylor.
