Baylor won.
Oklahoma lost.
The officials dominated.
And only occasionally did a basketball game break out Tuesday evening at Lloyd Noble Center.
All that and the Sooners may have played their worst quarter since quarters were instituted into the women’s game, shooting 6.3 percent (1 of 16) over the contest’s first 10 minutes, scoring five points total to trail by a quick 16.
That didn’t help either.
The 22nd-ranked Bears prevailed 81-70 over the 17th-ranked Sooners in front of one of the better crowds (3,196) of the Jennie Baranczyk era. But those assembled could hardly have enjoyed it and not just because the home team lost.
In the second quarter, Baylor put OU into the bonus with 4:20 remaining and the Sooners clawed back into it hitting 8 of 10 free throws. In the third quarter, the Sooners put the Bears into the bonus with 7:53 remaining, allowing Baylor to push its lead back out to 12 points, aided by 7 of 8 free-throw shooting
When the third-quarter media timeout arrived, three Bears — Darianna Littlepage-Buggs, Bella Fontleroy, Caitlin Bickle — were already saddled with four fouls, as was one Sooner, Madi Williams, OU’s most important player.
In all, 53 violations were called.
Only twice in OU’s previous 12 games had even 40 fouls been whistled: 40 against UT-Arlington, 47 at Utah.
Baylor coach Nicki Collen thought the calls were a reflection of the game.
“They attack the ball,” she said of the Sooners. “They attack the ball on rebounds, they attack the ball on the drive, they attack the ball … They try to take the ball and they’re really good [at it] and at times it’s clean and at times it’s not.”
Baranczyk wasn’t sure if the game dictated the whistles or the whistles dictated the game. What she was sure about was her team could have and should have dictated a different game.
“I put so much on our team and our response, that should not matter …” she said. “How many times was it that everybody’s up and our fans are great and we’re great and we just need a stop and then we foul or they’d get a second chance?”
Because of instances like that, the Sooners could never get close enough to put real fear into the Bears.
Taylor Robertson assisted Kiersten Johnson with 38 seconds remaining in the third quarter to cut the deficit to 52-45, only for Baylor to close the frame on a 5-0 run.
OU made it a seven-point game with 2:59 remaining, 2:24 remaining and a six-point game with 1:42 remaining. Every time Baylor scored next.
Often the answer came from Sarah Andrews, who led everybody with 30 points, making 8 of 20 shots, 5 of 12 3-point attempts and 9 of 11 free throws.
Ja’Meeee Asberry added 14 points and Caitlin Bickle 10 and 10 rebounds.
OU got 24 points from Ana Llaniusa, 16 from Williams and 14 from Taylor Robertson.
Robertson canned 4 of 8 3-point attempts, accounting for all her shots, while the rest of her teammates made 15 of 53.
Llanusa thought OU let the whistles change the way it played.
“I think we were kind of wimpy when it came to, like, the fouls being called on us,” she said. “We had a lot of people … me included, I got the ball ripped out of my hands a couple of times, and that’s just not us.”
The Sooners, who fell to 11-2, play host to 11th-ranked Iowa State at 2 p.m. Sunday. Baylor, 11-3, meets Kansas in Lawrence on Saturday.
Perhaps both will be allowed to play the game as they’d prefer to play it soon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.