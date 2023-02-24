The stage is set.
It’s the kind of moment Oklahoma wasn't able to reach during head coach Jennie Baranczyk’s first run last season. The Sooners were fast-paced and exciting, finishing as one of the highest scoring teams in the country and averaging 83.2 points per game.
Still, despite bringing themselves close to competing for a Big 12 regular season crown, the Sooners closed out the season fourth in the conference standings. It was an impressive turnaround for the program in Baranczyk’s first year, but the Sooners were too inconsistent down the stretch to give themselves a chance at a conference championship.
This year’s team has earned that opportunity.
On Saturday at 2 p.m.,No. 13 Oklahoma hosts No. 17 Texas with both teams tied for the top spot in the Big 12 standings. The Longhorns took the first round running away, 78-58, in Austin, Tex.
The loss was the start of a two-game losing streak, the Sooners’ only consecutive losses this season. They haven’t lost since that losing skid, having won six straight since.
“It would mean so much, especially to the seniors on the team,” forward Madi Williams said on Wednesday. “I mean, we put in a lot of work, and especially this year. We’ve focused on one thing and that’s getting better and if that’s what comes with working hard then, shoot, bring it to us.”
The Sooners have not won a Big 12 regular season title since 2009. They’ll still have two more games on the schedule, but a win over Texas and at least one of their last two opponents would be enough to secure at least a share of the title.
Like last season, offense has been a key ingredient to the Sooners’ success, sitting at second in the country with 86.7 points per game. But the Sooners have evolved into a much more dynamic team in Baranczyk’s second year.
They’re a deep team, with several different players that can take over offensively on a given night. The return of redshirt senior Ana Llanusa from injury gives Oklahoma a long, rangy defender that can also find her own shot on the other end of the court.
The Sooners lead the country in assists per game with 21.5 and have had eight different players finish games as the team’s leading scorer.
“When you have the experience that we have, I love the way that (Williams is) talking, because I think that’s exactly where we’re at — we’re in the details right now,” Baranczyk said. “We’re in the moment right now. We’re not getting ahead of ourselves. We’re not chasing something, we’re literally focused on getting better. I think we’ve taken really hard looks in the mirror.”
The buzz around the program hasn’t always been proportional to the buzz inside the Lloyd Noble Center when the Sooners have taken the court this season. The Sooners are fifth in the Big 12 with an average attendance of just over 4,000.
Conference-leader Iowa State averages over 10,000 fans at its home games and three schools in the SEC averaged over 7,000 last season.
“Here’s the thing, we as a state, we as a community have to decide what we want for women’s basketball here,” Baranczyk said. “You’re talking about the matchup, you’re talking about a rivalry, you’re talking about this senior class and what they’ve been able to do … if you look at the top teams in the country and you look at the attendance for women’s basketball. We should have no less than 8-10,000 people here. “
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.