If there was any point where an Oklahoma win was in doubt, it was early in the third quarter.
The Sooners dominated the first half, but their 16-point halftime lead had been cut to 11 just two minutes into the quarter. But senior Madi Williams was determined to keep the Horned Frogs from fighting back into the game.
On the ensuing possession, she assisted a Liz Scott layup. She then picked a TCU player’s pocket and finished the fast-break layup through contact, adding a free throw.
Two possessions later, she hit a 3-pointer to push the Sooners’ lead back to 19 points.
“When Madi gets that look on her face and she gets that edge, it’s incredible what she can do,” OU coach Jennie Baranczyk said. “Just her change of pace, her speed, her overall vision. She knows when to get to the basket, she can shoot from the outside. She can set people up. She just has this really cool belief in her team as well, where she sets anybody and everybody up.”
That look Baranczyk referred to is her “serious face”, Williams said.
“It’s always a collective thing. We always know whenever we need to turn the switch on, whenever we need to kick it back into gear,” Williams said. “The fact that we can all look at each other and be like, ‘Alright, it’s time to go.’ It just helps us come out with these wins and help us finish games.”
TCU never got closer than 15 after that run, and the Sooners carried that momentum to a 100-71 win at Lloyd Noble Center. The win marked the first time the Sooners scored 100 points in a conference game since 2001.
It was an explosive offensive display for the Sooners, who scored 24 points on 57 percent shooting in the first quarter to take an early nine-point lead. It was more of the same in the second quarter, as the Sooners made four 3-pointers en route to a 25-point second quarter.
They finished the game shooting 53 percent from the floor and 44 percent from the 3-point line.
Starting point guard Kelbie Washington was ruled out early on Saturday due to “health and safety protocols,” Baranczyk said, giving Navaeh Tot the starting opportunity. Tot filled in admirably for Washington, scoring 16 points on 7-of-8 shooting while adding six assists and five rebounds.
Liz Scott also chipped in with a career-high 16 points, and her and Tot’s performances played a key role in the Sooners offense.
“I think they just continue to get more confident as the season has gone on, and they just provide such a spark and such an energy for us,” Baranczyk said. “I think part of that is Taylor Robertson draws so much attention, Madi Williams draws so much attention, so there is an element that a lot of people are going to benefit from that.
“Those two are taking advantage of it. We want them to be able to knock down those open shots. We want them to be able to establish some things inside.”
Williams finished with team-highs in points (21) and rebounds (11) while adding four assists and two steals. Skylar Vann followed up her 24-point performance against Baylor on Wednesday with 20 points against TCU.
The Sooners improved to 15-2 on the season and 4-1 in conference play.
After the game, Baranczyk credited the crowd for remaining engaged even as the score became lopsided in the second half. That’s been a point of emphasis for the first-year Sooner coach this season.
“I think the real story is our attendance is continuing to grow. I think fans are more a part of what we’re doing today than they’ve ever been, even in a game like today. It’s because it’s fun and they’re watching these women play on the floor and they’re playing together. They’re showing teamwork and problem solving and making plays. They’re just incredible.
“That, I think, is the most fun. It’s not even the scoreboard.”
The Sooners head out for a two-game road trip starting with West Virginia at 6 p.m. on Wednesday and Kansas State at 1 p.m. Sunday. They’ll return home next Wednesday against Oklahoma State at 6 p.m.