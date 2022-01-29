Once the questions concerning first-year coach Jennie Baranczyk’s Oklahoma women began with wondering if they might win more games than they’d lose.
That's given way to whether the program might return to the NCAA Tournament after three seasons in the wilderness and if the voters in the AP Top 25 and coaches’ poll might finally put them back in the rankings.
Now, there’s another.
After surviving ninth-ranked Texas 65-63 Saturday afternoon inside Lloyd Noble Center, it’s time to wonder if the Sooners might host the Big Dance’s first two-rounds in the same building they beat the Longhorns Saturday afternoon.
A funny game, Texas mostly dictated the pace, forcing OU to slow down, get physical, play their own tough interior defense, and live outside the comfort zone that saw them score 87 points per outing coming into the contest.
OU hung close because it weathered that storm just well enough, while turning a few moments into something that looked more like its game, scoring in transition and getting to the foul line, making 20 of 26.
The winning points, however, were not delivered like that.
Instead, Liz Scott, playing with four fouls, one a charge, who hadn’t attempted a shot, received the ball near the free-throw circle, worked nearer the basket and made a short jumper just outside the restricted area as Texas’ Joanne Allen-Taylor slid underneath too late to draw an offensive foul.
Scott missed the freebie, giving Texas 3.6 seconds to tie or win it, but Rori Harmon appeared unaware of the clock, even coming out of timeout, leaving herself only a hurried 3-pointer that finished well short.
With it, the 18th-ranked Sooners upended the ninth-ranked Longhorns, moved to 18-3 overall and 7-2 in the Big 12, where they sit atop the conference with 13th-ranked Iowa State.
“Liz hadn’t made a bucket all night,” Sooner forward Madi Williams said, “and she had the confidence to make her move with the clock counting down.”
Specifically, it was the winning moment. Generally, OU prevailed by enduring Texas at its own game.
“Today, the best thing that could possibly happen — honestly, this team is so special — we found a way to win today uncharacteristically,” Baranczyk said. "We turn it over, we didn’t shoot well. We’ve been typically outscoring people, right? But today, we found a completely different way.”
The Sooners committed a season-high 27 turnovers, offered a tying season-low point output and were in foul trouble throughout, a state of affairs that limited Scott, who started, to 10 minutes, held freshman point guard Kelbie Washington to just seven first-half minutes and forced sharpshooter Taylor Robertson to play all 40.
OU survived 19 lead changes and 12 ties, while having its shot blocked seven times, without blocking any itself.
The Sooners’ biggest lead was eight points, 30-22, 5:19 before the half.
The Longhorns led much of the second half, but never by more than three points.
“Great teams find different ways to win,” Baranczyk said, "even when the ball doesn’t go in.”
Williams was OU’s rock, finishing with 23 points and nine rebounds, making 8 of 15 shots and 7 of 9 from the foul line.
Hitting 3 of 8 from 3-point land, Robertson added 17 and three assists, including five consecutive free-throws, all net, after Texas coach Vic Schaefer was hit with a technical foul after she'd been hacked in the act from deep.
Washington added 10 points.
Texas got 15 points from Harman and 10 from both Aliyah Matharu and Aaliyah Moore, who was playing her prep basketball at Moore High School only last season.
A week earlier, the Sooners fell at Kansas State by 20 points. Nabbing two victories since, it seems like a long time ago.
“We use these games to get better … regardless of the outcome,” Williams said, “so that we can be playing our best basketball in March.”
The way it’s going, they might get a couple unscheduled games when that month rolls around, too.