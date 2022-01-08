It initially looked like Oklahoma’s tough loss to Iowa State followed them to Lawrence.
The Sooners were out of sync on both ends of the floor in the first quarter against Kansas. They were outscored 26-14 and shot just 36 percent from the floor, while the Jayhawks shot 62 percent.
“I think in the first part of the first quarter, we were searching for what was going wrong and it kind of just kept snowballing,” OU coach Jennie Baranczyk said.
But the issues that the Sooners were searching for didn’t last long.
They quickly rediscovered their offensive rhythm, scoring 23 points in the second quarter while limiting the Jayhawks to 14 points.
They rode that momentum from there, outscoring the Jayhawks by 16 points the rest of the way en route to an 82-68 victory for the Sooners.
That two-point halftime deficit quickly vanished in the third quarter, as back-to-back layups from Taylor Robertson and Skylar Vann gave the Sooners their first lead at the five-minute mark.
It was Robertson that kept the Sooners close in the first half, and she scored 10 of her game-high 24 points in the third quarter. But it was Madi Williams who sealed the Sooners’ win in the fourth quarter.
Williams, who struggled through the first three quarters, came alive in the final quarter. That’s when she scored 13 of her 20 points, and her 3-pointer with 1:30 to go capped a 17-4 run that put the game away.
With her 20-point performance, Williams became the newest member of the Sooners’ 1,500-point club.
“The chemistry that we have on the court and off the court is fantastic,” Williams said. “You can just see it whenever we play. Even if we’re down by a lot, even if we’re not playing our best basketball, we’re still here and we’re all connected and we’ll be alright.”
It was a huge bounceback win for the Sooners, who fell to Iowa State on Wednesday. And while her team struggled early, Baranczyk was impressed with her team’s play the rest of the game.
“I think we did a phenomenal job of just resetting ourselves in that second quarter and then just coming out and playing,” Baranczyk said. “... I think we just reset, and me too, I think our whole team did. We knew we could just play. We’re so good when we take the scoreboard out and just play.”
Robertson added six rebounds and a block to her 24 points. Vann added 16 points, nine rebounds and two blocks.
The No. 23-ranked Sooners (13-2) will return home for a ranked matchup against No. 14 Baylor (10-3) at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Lloyd Noble Center.