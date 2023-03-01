The red carpet was ready, Oklahoma just needed to give its fans something to celebrate following Wednesday’s game against Kansas State.
Trailing by two with just five seconds remaining in the game, Skylar Vann inbounded the ball to redshirt senior Madi Williams. Williams got the ball and fired a pass to Vann cutting towards the rim.
The pass split two Kansas State defenders and hit the junior forward in stride for the tying bucket. After leading by as many as 20 points in the second half, the Sooners were able to stop a furious second-half charge to force overtime on senior night.
The game wasn’t even over, but redshirt senior Taylor Robertson was holding back tears in the Sooners’ huddle following the end of regulation.
“I was just happy that we got the game into overtime, because obviously you don’t want to lose, but it was just a mix of (being) happy that it’s not over, but also: alright we’ve got to lock back in and play,” Robertson said about her emotions going into overtime. “But I don’t know what happened, I just couldn’t help it. I don’t know. It’s not the first time that something like that’s happened.”
The Sooners got the ball inside on the first possession of overtime and kicked it out to a wide open Robertson behind the arc.
Robertson’s triple got the Sooners going in the extra period, but Vann was key to holding on for the win. Vann led all scorers with six points in overtime as the Sooners pulled out a 90-86 win to survive a scare on senior night.
“I feel like it’s good to be able to have these kinds of games where you come back and you have to find different ways to be able to do it,” OU head coach Jennie Baranczyk said. “And I feel like at the same time it’s a huge lesson learned that at halftime it is 0-0 and so hopefully we can learn that.”
The game marked the final home game for a trio of seniors that have etched their names into the program’s record books. Ana Llanusa, Williams and Robertson were each honored following the game, complete with a red carpet, flowers and an emotional tribute video.
So when Sooners’ 45-29 halftime lead was cut in half early in the third quarter, before being cut in half again the closing minutes of the period, the pressure became hard to ignore. A 3-pointer by Serena Sundell in the opening moments of the fourth quarter gave the Wildcats their first lead of the game.
Oklahoma shot 27% from the field in the third quarter with six turnovers. The Wildcats went five of seven from deep and were finding the hot hand of senior Gabby Gregory.
The Sooners’ turnover troubles continued in the fourth. They turned it over five times in the final four minutes of the game.
“Senior days are hard. They’re hard. I was proud of the way that we started. I thought we started really well and sometimes it takes a little while for you to go. That part I thought was really fun, and then I think we really just got our heels in that third quarter, and then I think senior day was just out — until Taylor started crying in overtime,” Baranczyk joked.
Oklahoma went 8-14 from the field in the opening quarter and held the Wildcats to just eight points. The Sooners went 5-10 from behind the arc in the second quarter behind a pair of triples from Robertson.
Oklahoma shot 34% from the field in the second half and was 3-14 from outside.
The Sooners went five of six at the free throw line to ice the game in overtime.
When it was finally over, the seniors got a chance to enjoy the moment. Llanusa, Robertson and Williams have combined for 375 career starts for the Sooners and are each in the top-12 in program history in career points.
“For me, it was just that was going to be a game that we’re going to remember forever,” Llanusa said about being honored after the game. “That’s what I kept thinking about — wow that was a really long game, but it’s going to be a game that we’re gonna remember forever. The excitement, the crowd, I can just keep replaying different things that happened in the game already. It was fun. It was exciting.”
It was Oklahoma’s first overtime game of the season and just one of three games to be decided by five points or fewer.
With the win, the Sooners move back into a tie with Texas for first place in the Big 12 standings. A win over Oklahoma State on Saturday would ensure the Sooners secure at least a share of their first Big 12 title since 2009.
