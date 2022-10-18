With three preseason All-Big 12 selections, Oklahoma has the star power to compete for a conference title again this season, but it’s the team’s depth that might provide the boost it needs to take the next step forward.
The Sooners lost just one player from last year’s squad that finished the season with 25 wins for the first time since the 2009-10 season. It was a surprising turnaround in head coach Jennie Barancyzk’s first season with the program, but seniors Madi Williams, Taylor Robertson and Ana Llanusa (a sixth-year senior) each decided to return this season for one last run.
Llanusa missed the second half of last season with an injury and is expected to be one of the team’s leading scorers when she returns. Barancyzk also added freshmen Beatrice Culliton (a 6-3 center) and Kiersten Johnson (a 6-4 forward) to give the team some much-needed size in the paint.
Some teams are known for their shooting, others may be known for their defense or rebounding, but Barancyzk expects the team’s identity this season to be centered around their depth.
“I also think we’re going to be competitive,” Barancyzk said. “We have a little bit more size, not a lot more size, so we still have to make up for some things that we don’t have. But I will say that the versatility of our new players and the versatility that we’ve continued to strengthen and grow with our returners, it’s going to be a really fun season.”
The Sooners earned home court advantage for the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament, but were knocked off by No. 5 seed Notre Dame, 108-64. The Sooners knocked down their first three baskets to take a 7-5 lead early in the game before the Fighting Irish broke off a 30-5 run over the final eight minutes of the first quarter.
Oklahoma conceded 50 points in the paint in the game and turned the ball over 28 times in a disappointing end to a positive season for the program. Even still, it was hard to ignore that the Sooners’ had difficulty matching up with some teams down low and struggled with consistency down the stretch.
Barancyzk said she sees a lot of value in the team going through that experience last season.
“There were a lot of highlight-reel moments and we had a lot of lowlights,” she said. “We were on other people’s highlights, a lot of them. And I think from that standpoint, that’s what nips at your heels. It’s not other people’s expectations, nobody’s going to have a higher expectation that we do of ourselves, and at the same time, I think it’s about living up to it every day and it’s an everyday process.”
Barancyzk said she’s been particularly impressed with the work that senior forward Liz Scott has put into her game over the offseason. At 6-2, Scott gave the Sooners another post presence last season alongside Madi Williams.
Scott averaged 6.6 points per game and 4.5 rebounds per game last season. Scott set a career-high with 22 points against Oklahoma State and scored the game-winning basket to knock off Texas.
The senior has been working on her strength and conditioning as well as her overall body control according to Barancyzk, but Williams said she’s started to develop a reliable outside game as well.
“She’s been able to hit top of the key threes whenever she does take the shots,” Williams said. “So we’ve been encouraging her to take them.”
The Sooners were No. 15 in preseason AP Poll released on Tuesday. It was the program’s highest preseason poll ranking since starting the 2013-14 season No. 11.
