Oklahoma's offense appeared to be back to its old form, using a 25-8 second quarter run to set the stage for its biggest win of the season Wednesday.
And they did it without the services of their leading scorer.
The No. 20-ranked Sooners were forced to play without Madi Williams for most of the game after she was ejected in the second quarter, but they were still able to find offense in other ways. Six different Sooners scored in double figures, as the team tied their season-high for 3-point field goals made with 15.
With just over two minutes remaining in the game, players and officials had to step in when OU’s Kennady Tucker and TCU’s Michelle Berry exchanged words and shoves after the whistle was blown. Williams, who was sitting on the bench at the time, took a step onto the court and was also ejected from the game after a review.
By that point, the Sooners were already on a 17-0 run after holding the Horned Frogs scoreless for nearly six minutes of game time.
“We kind of had a hard moment in the first half and I think that brought us together today,” OU forward Skylar Vann said. “And I think that’s why we had such a team game.”
The big win comes on the heels of a tough stretch for an Oklahoma team that was recently vying for the top spot in the Big 12 standings. The Sooners are coming off their first losing streak of the season, and haven’t had a double-digit win in nearly a month.
“I loved the way we came out of the gates, it was fun,” OU head coach Jennie Baranczyk said. "We really just needed to be able to bounce back and I thought we did that."
Vann led the team in scoring for the fourth time this season with 17 points on 6-of-10 shooting. The sophomore forward came off the bench and went 3-of-4 from behind the arc with five rebounds in 20 minutes of action.
The Horned Frogs shot 33 percent from the floor and were 2-of-23 from behind the arc. OU had 30 fast break points and had 50 points off the bench, which set a season-high.
“I think our guards did a really good job of getting good ball pressure,” Vann said. “We haven’t been doing that as much, and when we do that we create our steals and everything.”
TCU’s Kayla Mokwuah was still able to find success, scoring a game-high 22 points on 11-of-17 shooting and six rebounds. Gabby Gregory scored a season-high 13 points after hitting a pair of big 3s late in the first quarter to help the Sooners get some separation.
Taylor Robertson went 3-of-5 from behind the arc, but had a relatively quiet night with 11 points, three rebounds and four assists while playing 20 minutes.
The 35-point win is the biggest in of the season and their 36-point lead midway through the fourth quarter narrowly tied their biggest lead of the season (38 against Eastern Michigan).