The Sooners have relied on veteran leadership during the season, and that was no more apparent than in the Sooners’ game against Baylor on Wednesday.
The Sooners appeared to be in for a long night after trailing Baylor by 12 points midway through the first quarter. The day had already felt longer than usual for the team after being forced to make a nearly 275-mile drive through snow from Norman to Waco by bus after their flight had been canceled.
Facing a nine-point deficit going into the second quarter, OU head coach Jennie Baranczyk said the mood in the huddle remained positive, something she credited to the team’s experience and senior leaders.
“You just can never count this team out,” Baranczyk said. “And I think it’s simply because of effort and because of fun. It was not ‘Okay, now let’s get our legs under us’, it was ‘Okay, now here’s our new 10 minutes and let’s just go play. Let’s go play our basketball.”
Junior forward Liz Scott finished that game with a game-winning layup, her second in as many games. As the season has continued, Baranczyk has continued to see growth from Scott.
“She’s gotten more aggressive as every game has gone on, and we’ve asked her a lot to do that,” Baranczyk said. “... I think she’s done everything we’ve asked her to do.”
They’ll need more of that from Scott and the upperclassmen against West Virginia on Saturday.
The 18th-ranked Sooners enter their game against the Mountaineers on the heels of a pair of wild finishes against Top-10 teams. The Mountaineers enter Saturday’s meeting with wins in two of their last three games since the two teams last faced in Morgantown.
As the Sooners continue to fight for the top spot in the Big 12 standings, that senior leadership will become more crucial.
Oklahoma won that last meeting 88-76 on Jan. 19, with seniors Madi Williams and Taylor Robertson combining for 45 points on 14-27 shooting.
Barancyzk has credited Robertson and Williams’ unselfishness for playing a big role in the Sooners’ success this season.
“Those two stars don’t care,” Baranczyk said. “They just want to play and they build up the people around them. ... As a coach, you want nothing more than that. I know how good they are, the people we play against know how good they are. So from that sense, I love that. They’re also not self promotors. They just want to win every game they play.
The Mountaineers’ defense allows just 63.5 points per game and has held opponents to 28% shooting on the year. Oklahoma has proven the ability to hurt teams with its outside shooting, but has been held under their season average in each of the last three games.
Baranczyk said that although the team has been successful scoring in a variety of ways this season, their inside scoring has been especially important.
“I think the more aggressive we are in the paint, the better,” she said. “It tends to open other things up and I think we’re setting ourselves back early on. Early on some of it was a little bit of a five-out, everybody pass it around and shoot threes. I think as time went on they started to be able to make more reads.”
The Sooners will be looking to end their week on a high note before beginning a seven-day layoff.