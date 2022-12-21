Taylor Robertson led the charge for an explosive first half for the Sooners at the Jumpman Invitational.
Oklahoma never trailed in a 95-79 win over Florida on Wednesday at the Spectrum Center. The Sooners knocked down seven first half 3-pointers to build a 43-23 heading into the break.
After shooting 25% from the floor in the first half, the Gators came back from the break and shot 54% and 9-15 from behind the arc in the final two quarters.
But the big halftime deficit and 16 second half points from Madi Williams were too much for the Gators to overcome.
The Sooners will be back in action on Dec. 31 in the Big 12 opener against West Virginia.
Here are three takeaways from the Sooners’ win over Florida:
Sooners follow T-Rob’s lead
Taylor Robertson has had a slow start to the season scoring the ball, but was letting shots fly on Wednesday and they kept falling.
Robertson opened up the first half four of five from behind the 3-point line for 12 points to help fuel the Sooners’ early lead. The redshirt senior knocked down a triple in transition to give Oklahoma a 10-2 lead early in the game and knocked down another on the ensuing possession to extend the lead to double digits.
Ana Llanusa and Aubrey Joens each also hit from long range as the Sooners’ opened up the first quarter four of eight from behind the arc.
Robertson would hit her next two 3-pointers in the second quarter and would knock down a fifth early in the second half.
The game marked the 40th time Robertson has hit that mark in a game in her career, which sets a NCAA record. Robertson finished with 18 points on six of seven shooting with four rebounds and two assists.
Defensive dominance
The Gators struggled to find good looks against Oklahoma’s defense early and it led to an early 7-0 deficit. Florida’s top shooter, KK Deans, was 0-4 from behind the 3-point line and held scoreless in the first quarter.
The Sooners took missed shots the other way for 15 fast break points. They also forced 14 Florida turnovers in the first half, and outrebounded the Gators 30-20 in the first two quarters.
The Gators finished the game with 22 turnovers which the Sooners turned into 22 points on the other end.
Williams closes out the win
While Robertson’s outside shooting took over the first half, it was the play of Madi Williams that helped put the game away late.
The Gators didn’t back down despite the big halftime deficit, and eventually cutting it down to 14 points at several points in the final two quarters. Williams exploded for 16 points over the final two quarters on seven of 12 shooting and was two of four from behind the arc with five rebounds and two assists.
Williams finished with a game-high 22 points on 10-23 shooting and 11 rebounds.
