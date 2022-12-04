The fans inside Lloyd Noble Center erupted when Taylor Robertson rose up from behind the arc and drilled a 3-pointer with over five and a half minutes left in the game.
Robertson was scoreless up until that point, going 0-4 from behind the arc against a stingy Ole Miss defense, but the noise quieted down as the refs waved off the shot.
An off-ball foul was called before the shot occurred and the Sooners’ sharpshooter was left still looking fo her first basket.
Later on in the possession, Nevaeh Tot got the ball on the right wing and made a nice move to get around the defender and score in the paint. Less than a minute later, Kennady Tucker pulled down an offensive rebound and found Robertson at the top of the key.
The noise from the roughly 3,285 fans in attendance hit its peak as Robertson’s shot found the bottom of the net to give the Sooners a three-point lead.
After trailing by three points with 5:10 remaining in the game, the Sooners went on to outscore the Rebels 15-2, to close out the game with a 69-59 win.
“We’ve got to start to bring that fun and that confidence the whole time, because Ole Miss is a great basketball team,” OU head coach Jennie Baranczyk said. “I think they exposed us, they gave us a lot of different looks that we haven’t seen and we’re definitely going to get better.”
The Rebels entered the game allowing just 49.6 points per game, which ranks ninth in the country.
The Sooners struggled to break open an early lead behind 12 first half turnovers. Still, they were shooting a good percentage from the floor going into the break (45 percent from the floor, 4-of-9 from deep).
Redshirt senior Ana Llanusa played a big role in keeping the Sooners in the game early with 12 points in the first two quarters on five of eight shooting. Llanusa played solid defense and didn’t have a turnover in the game.
Llanusa’s final stat line of 12 points, three rebounds and one assist didn’t set any season-highs, but Baraczyk said it was the best game she’s seen Llanusa play this season.
“I thought Ana really kept us in the game in the first half,” Baranczyk said. “I thought her movement, that’s something that we really needed a little bit more of. We had a lot of people willing to make a pass and not a lot of people necessarily cutting to the basket and Ana does that.”
Robertson’s 3-pointer ignited the offense in the fourth quarter, but a couple of big plays by Nevaeh Tot and Skylar Vann helped keep the Sooners’ late run going.
Tot knocked down a three in transition to put the Sooners up six and followed it up with a pass down low to Robertson, who was cutting for a wide open layup. Skylar Vann pulled down four of her seven rebounds in the fourth quarter alone, including a putback on the offensive boards to give the Sooners a 10-point lead with 1:35 remaining.
Tot’s 13 points led all Sooners and gives the junior point guard five games in double digits this season. The second year starter has emerged as one of team’s best closers early this season.
“I think it’s just my coaches having the belief in me and my confidence and my swagger,” Tot said about her fourth quarter success.
Oklahoma held the Rebels to 36 percent shooting from the floor and 7-29 from behind the arc.
The Sooners shot 43 percent from the floor as a team, but suffered from 19 turnovers.
Despite facing the sixth-best rebounding team in the country, the Sooners won the rebounding battle 48-34 with 15 offensive rebounds. They’ve out-rebounded each of their last four opponents after being out-rebounded 51-31 in their lone loss to Utah.
“I think it took us a little bit, but I think the rebounding part was absolutely huge,” Baranczyk said. “The communication on the defense, we had to switch up a lot of things. But I thought we had a lot of different players make some big plays.”
The Sooners will have the rest of the week off before returning to action next at noon Sunday at home against Robert Morris.
