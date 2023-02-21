Oklahoma women’s basketball is up to No. 11 in the latest in the USA Today Coaches Poll.
Tuesday’s poll gives the Sooners their highest coaches poll ranking since the 2012-13 season. The Sooners are one of three Big 12 teams to check in to rankings, and all three teams are ranked inside the top-20.
The Sooners are the second-highest scoring team in women’s college basketball this season, averaging 86.7 points per game.
They’ll be riding a six-game winning streak into Saturday’s game against No. 20 Texas at the Lloyd Noble Center at 1 p.m. The two teams currently sit tied atop the Big 12 standings at 12-3 with three games remaining before the start of the conference tournament.
Oklahoma has not won a Big 12 regular season title since 2009. It moved up two spots in Monday’s AP Poll to No. 13.
