OU v West Virginia Women's Basketball

OU head coach Jennie Baranczyk cheers on her team during the Sooners' game against West Virginia, Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at the Lloyd Noble Center. (Kyle Phillips / The Transcript)

Oklahoma women’s basketball is up to No. 11 in the latest in the USA Today Coaches Poll.

Tuesday’s poll gives the Sooners their highest coaches poll ranking since the 2012-13 season. The Sooners are one of three Big 12 teams to check in to rankings, and all three teams are ranked inside the top-20.

The Sooners are the second-highest scoring team in women’s college basketball this season, averaging 86.7 points per game.

They’ll be riding a six-game winning streak into Saturday’s game against No. 20 Texas at the Lloyd Noble Center at 1 p.m. The two teams currently sit tied atop the Big 12 standings at 12-3 with three games remaining before the start of the conference tournament.

Oklahoma has not won a Big 12 regular season title since 2009. It moved up two spots in Monday’s AP Poll to No. 13.

Tarik Masri is a sports reporter for The Transcript covering OU athletics and area sports. You can reach him by emailing tarik@normantranscript.com

