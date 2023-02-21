Norman, OK (73069)

Today

Cloudy and windy this evening. Thunderstorms likely late. Low 57F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Cloudy and windy this evening. Thunderstorms likely late. Low 57F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Higher wind gusts possible.