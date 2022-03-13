If anything could validate the Oklahoma women's success this season, it came Sunday night.
The Sooners were selected as the No. 4 seed of the Bridgeport Region in the upcoming NCAA Tournament, according to ESPN's NCAA Selection Show. As part of their selection as an Top-16 seed, the Sooners will also get to host the first two rounds of the tournament.
It's the first time the Sooners have made the tournament since 2018.
The Sooners will play No. 13 seed Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis Saturday at Lloyd Noble Center to open their tournament run. The other game played in Norman will be No. 5 Notre Dame against No. 12 Massachusetts.
The winners from both games will play each other in Norman.
The Sooners (24-8) were projected as a four-seed before the Big 12 Tournament over the weekend. They won their quarterfinal game against Kansas before falling to Baylor, 91-76.
The Sooners will be looking for their first tournament win since 2017. They haven't made it to the Sweet Sixteen since 2013.
OU coach Jennie Baranczyk is expected to speak to local media at 8:10 p.m. tonight.