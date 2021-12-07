OU Women's Basketball: Sooners still crushing, rout Eastern Michigan

It probably wasn’t supposed to be a close game. On the other hand, the Oklahoma women did not falter in their heavy favorite’s role.
Dispatching Eastern Michigan, the Sooners made it 8 of 9 wins to begin the season Tuesday evening at Lloyd Noble Center, taking a double-digit lead by the end of the first quarter, coasting into the half, and then exploding all over again out of the intermission, running away to a 94-58 victory.
Since dropping their only game of the season to then-No. 9 Oregon at the Battle 4 Atlantis in Paradise Island Bahamas, the Sooners have dropped Buffalo, Minnesota, SMU, Mississippi State and Eastern Michigan by margins of 21, 19, 12, 31 and 36 points.
Once again, OU was led by its big-three scoring punch of Ana Llanusa, Madi Williams and Taylor Roberts, the trio combining to score 54 points, which was right in line with its average combined total of 54.2 entering the game.
Robertson led with 21, making 5 of 10 3-pointers and 6 of 7 free throws, while Llanusa added 17 and Williams 16. The latter two did not shoot well, combining to make 9 of 27 shots, yet made up for it at the free-throw line where they combined to make 14 of 16.
As a team, the Sooners canned 27 of 31 from the charity stripe.
The high-scoring trio had company this time. Though only one other Sooner finished in double figures, that player, freshman point guard Kelbie Washington, raised her career-high scoring output from 10 to 16 points over 21 minutes of court time in which her plus/minus was +23, while snaring three steals and committing no turnovers.
OU led by as many as 13 points in the first quarter and 18 in the second before reaching the half up 46-35.
The Sooners outscored the Eagles 26-9 over the next 10 minutes and pushed their edge to 38 points before the Eagles scored the game’s final basket.
Eastern Michigan (2-4) got 14 points from Areanna Combs, 11 from Danielle Rainey and 10 from Ce’Nara Skanes.
OU (8-1) has three games remaining on its current homestead, the next one against No. 16 BYU at 6 p.m. Friday, to be followed by Utah on Dec. 21 and Wichita State on Dec. 29.