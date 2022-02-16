Oklahoma allowed three Red Raiders to finish with over 20 points as Texas Tech shocked Oklahoma 97-87 at the Lloyd Noble Center.
Texas Tech entered Wednesday’s game tied with TCU for last in the Big 12 after riding a three-game losing streak. Meanwhile, the Sooners were looking for some positives to take away from the game after last week’s road loss to Texas.
But a slow start by the Sooners paved the way for a big first quarter from All-Big 12 forward Vivian Gray. The three-time All-America honorable mention selection scored 14 points in the first half on 6-of-15 shooting.
The Sooners had four turnovers and two points through the first 5:30 of game time, while the Red Raiders started off the game 3-of-3 from the field. By the first media timeout, Texas Tech’s lead had grown to double digits.
Oklahoma took went 4-of-14 from behind the arc in the first half and shot 36 percent from the field. Despite this, Oklahoma was able to slow the Red Raiders down in the second quarter and eventually tied the game at 37 on a Neveah Tot 3-pointer in the final minute of the half.
Gray found another gear in the second half, scoring 20 points on 6-of-9 shooting.
“We lost her in the first half,” OU head coach Jennie Baranczyk said. “But we still made her work for them a little bit more. In the second half, it’s gonna be really interesting to go back and look. I don’t think we helped when we needed to help.”
The 35-point performance would’ve been manageable for the Sooners, if the Red Raiders’ other scorers hadn’t also started to find their shooting stroke in the second half.
After combing for 14 points through the first two quarters, Taylah Thomas and Lexy Hightower each scored 14 points in the second half on a combined 7-of-12 shooting.
Thomas added seven rebounds in the final two quarters to finish with a game-high 13 rebounds. She accounted for four of the team’s 13 offensive boards.
Oklahoma was outrebounded 41-32 and 13-9 on the offensive glass. It was the third game in a row the team has given up more rebounds than they’ve come down with.
“Defensively, we’ve got to get back to team defense,” Baranczyk said. “We’ve got to get back to rebounding the basketball, we’ve got to get back to getting those 50-50 balls … that’s where my disappointment is.”
The Red Raiders also came away with a huge advantage at the free throw line. Oklahoma fouled Texas Tech 29 times, giving the Red Raiders 36 attempts from the free throw line.
Three Oklahoma players finished with four fouls in the game. Skylar Vann would’ve had a chance at setting a career-high in points, but had three fouls in a two-minute stretch during the third quarter, which limited her playing time.
“When we’re more aggressive, we’re a heck of a lot better,” Baranczyk said about the foul numbers. “Our fouls aren’t because we’re aggressive, our fouls are because they made a play and we’re frustrated so we fouled.”
Vann finished with 17 points on an efficient seven of 14 shooting and went three for four from behind the arc in 17 minutes of action.
The Sooners will now be looking to put a stop to a two-game losing skid on Saturday when they face Iowa State in Ames at 6 p.m.