A pair of buckets by Madi Williams brought Oklahoma back within two possessions for the first time early in the second half.
But after trailing 70-64 with 4:24 remaining, the Sooners hit just three of its final eight shots to close out the game. No. 3 seed Iowa State wasn’t shooting the ball well either, but use a pair of offensive rebounds to extend its lead back to double digits heading into the final minute.
Struggling for the second night in a row, No. 2 seed Oklahoma couldn’t make the plays it needed to down the stretch to hang with the Cyclones, falling 82-72 in the semifinals of the Big 12 tournament.
Here are four takeaways from the Sooners loss:
1. Raining threes — The Cyclones hit double digits 3-pointers on Saturday as the Sooners struggled to defend the perimeter.
Iowa State scored 12 of its 18 first-quarter points from behind the arc on 4-10 shooting. Even with sharpshooting guard Ashley Joens struggling from outside (2-10 from deep), the rest of Iowa State’s team went a combined 9-17 on 3-point attempts.
Lexi Donarski hit all three of her attempts including two in a pivotal third quarter.
The Sooners also knocked down nine shots from outside, but went 3-12 from behind the arc after halftime and two of eight in the final period.
2. Turnover troubles — The Cyclones forced six turnovers in the third quarter to turn a three-point halftime lead into a 66-53 game heading into the final quarter.
The Sooners opened up the third quarter with back-to-back turnovers on their first two possessions. The Cyclones turned 14 Oklahoma turnovers into 18 points on the other end with five steals.
3. Slow start to the postseason — Oklahoma needed a last-second basket by Skylar Vann just to advance past No. 10-seeded TCU in its first game of the Big 12 tournament.
The Sooners fell behind early in that game before outscoring the Horned Frogs 16-8 to pull off a come from behind win to advance to semifinals. In that game, the Sooners’ inability to control the paint allowed the Horned Frogs to stick around until the closing moments of the game.
4. What’s next? — Oklahoma wasn’t included in the NCAA Tournament Committee’s final Top-16 reveal on Feb. 23, but had a chance to play their way into one of those top four seeds with a strong showing at the Big 12 tournament.
With a loss in the semifinals, the Sooners will likely be on the road to start the NCAA tournament. The full bracket will be revealed on Sunday at 7 p.m.
