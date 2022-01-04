Heading into the season, Oklahoma was projected to finish fifth in the Big 12 standings.
Now in the first week of January, the Sooners are ranked and share the top spot in the conference standings.
The Sooners (12-1) landed at No. 23 in the AP Top 25 on Monday after their 97-91 victory over Texas Tech to open conference play. The win also gave them their ninth consecutive victory.
For OU coach Jennie Baranczyk, it’s proof that the Sooners are building something.
“To me, some of that is just validation in terms of what our team has been able to do,” Baranczyk said during media availability Tuesday. “Honestly, when you come and watch our team, you might go away and say, ‘Yeah, they’re a great team and all of this.’ But you go away with how good it felt to watch this team. To me, that’s the most important thing as we continue to build this thing.”
There’s a few reasons why Oklahoma has outperformed expectations. The biggest? Their explosive offense, which has already proven to be one of the best in the country.
Opposing defenses haven’t had much of an answer for Baranczyk’s pace-and-space offensive system. The Sooners rank second in points per game (89.7), assists and 3-pointers per game (10.2), and have scored 80 points or more in all but two games this season.
Senior Madi Williams has been a key part of that. She’s having another great year statistically as the team’s second-leading scorer, sporting per-game averages of 17.7 points, eight rebounds and nearly three assists.
Williams points to the Sooners’ offensive success to the chemistry the team has on and off the floor.
“I think it’s the connection that we have off the court, and then we’ve been working a lot together trying to gel together,” Williams said. “Everybody being aggressive and wanting to score has been helping us a lot. That’s just what we’ve been working on in practice, and every day we’re getting better and better.”
She’s right about everyone being aggressive, as the Sooners have four players averaging double-digit points each game. Taylor Robertson is having another great year shooting the ball, averaging a team-high 19.5 points per game on 50 percent shooting and 48 from three.
It’s that depth and versatility that has led the Sooners, Baranczyk said.
“I think the biggest thing for us is literally just about continuing to use our depth and continuing to go,” Baranczyk said. “This team has something so special. They just cover for each other. To me, the greatest teams are the most flexible and adjust and that’s just what we do.”
The Sooners weren’t phased in their conference opener against Texas Tech. But things will be different tonight as the Sooners prepare for No. 12 Iowa State for their first Top-25 home matchup since 2017.
Their offense will be tested, too. The Cyclones have held opponents to under 70 points in 10 of 13 games this season. But for Baranczyk, the Sooners’ mindset has to stay the same.
“Every single game, obviously, from here on out and especially when it’s your home opener,” Barancyzk said. “But I think the biggest thing is, I think we’re excited to get back in. You’ve seen our attendance continue to grow. I think people are going to come out and it’s just going to be a really fun environment. I mean, obviously, I will say Iowa State’s a very good basketball team and they’ve been ranked all season.
“For us, we’re still going to come in and we’re still going to focus on ourselves and we’re just going to focus on getting better and having fun.”