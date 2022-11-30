Oklahoma’s bench was on its feet and cheering as loud as it had all game in the final minutes of Wednesday’s game against Northwestern State.
The excitement wasn’t coming from how close the score was. But even with a 40-point lead, the Sooners were desperate to get every loose ball on the court, and with every rebound, steal or deflection, the cheering from OU’s bench only got louder.
Junior forward Skylar Vann was an instant spark as the Sooners’ first player off the bench by creating extra chances with tough offensive rebounds. Vann scored 13 points with 12 rebounds including eight in the first half alone.
The Sooners’ went on to win 88-45 behind a season-high 65 rebounds.
“I think Skylar definitely set the tone for us tonight and what our aggressiveness is supposed to look like,” OU forward Madi Williams said. “On the boards, just running and playing defense — she kind of did it all. We were able to see that and that’s always a good thing when we can copy and do what she does.”
While Williams credits the team’s toughness on the spark Vann provided early in the game, OU coach Jennie Baranczyk said the junior has been setting the tone in practice in recent days and it’s starting to pay off.
Oklahoma entered the game ranked 105th in rebounds per game with 40.3 and a rebounding margin of -2.8. On Wednesday, they outrebounded the Demons by that margin (40 rebounds) and didn’t allow an offensive board until the third quarter.
“There were a couple of things that we did from a practice standpoint and a few adjustments that we made. However, I thought that Skylar’s last few days of practice and her intensity and relentlessness has really rubbed off,” Baranczyk said.
The Sooners typically have found their offensive rhythm in transition, but against Northwestern State most of the team’s offense came in the half-court. Oklahoma only had eight points off of 12 turnovers, but had 21 second chance points on 18 offensive rebounds.
The Sooners shot 49 percent from the field, but were 9-32 from behind the arc and had 21 turnovers.
Four different Sooners finished in double figures and three of them posted double-doubles — Vann, Williams and Aubrey Joens.
Williams scored 16 points on six of eight shooting with 10 rebounds and Joens put up 11 points, 12 rebounds and four assists with three makes from outside. The pair combined for six offensive rebounds and three assists.
“I think she’s kind of sneaky,” Baranczyk said about Joens. “I’ve said that a million times, she just is. I almost wish that she would shoot the ball a little bit more, let it fly, I think we all do. She’s really starting to fit in too.”
Oklahoma picked up its third straight win and improves to 6-1 on the season. The Sooners continue a four-game home stretch on Sunday against Ole Miss at 2 p.m.
