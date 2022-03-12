KANSAS CITY, MO. — It happened during the fourth quarter of Oklahoma’s 91-76 loss to Baylor Saturday.
OU forward Skylar Vann drove to the rim but fell as she was dribbling, landing awkwardly on the floor.
Vann stayed down for a few moments before she was helped off the floor, though she was unable to put weight on her left leg. She missed the last few minutes of the game and did not return.
After the game ended, Vann was seen using crutches with an bag of ice wrapped around her left knee.
OU coach Jennie Baranczyk said she’s unsure about the seriousness of Vann’s injury.
“We don’t know anything yet,” Baranczyk said. “We’re hoping obviously for the best. I don’t think anything will be confirmed until we get back.”
Vann finished with five points and seven rebounds in 22 minutes.
However, another incident occurred immediately following Vann’s injury.
Baranczyk rushed onto the floor to check on Vann and appeared to bump into a few Baylor players. She and a few players exchanged words before both teams were escorted to their respective benches.
A few moments later, Baranczyk and Baylor coach Nicki Collen also exchanged words.
Both coaches briefly explained what happened after the game.
“Honestly, [Vann] goes down, [Vann] gets hurt, [Baranczyk] is emotional, says some things that she probably maybe even regrets but certainly was emotional and protective of her own kid, and that’s all it was,” Collen said.
Baranczyk had a slightly different opinion.
“Honestly, as soon as I saw my kid go down, and we have had that happen this year, I ran out, and I probably did push people out of the way to get to her,” Baranczyk said.
“I was not trying to disrespect anybody. I was just trying to get to my kid. That’s it.”
• Outside struggles: Madi Williams and Taylor Robertson combined for eight 3-pointers on 17 attempts during Saturday’s game.
The rest of the team combined for one 3-pointer on 11 attempts.
Baylor made seven 3-pointers.
• Moving on: Baylor’s win moves them to the finals of the Big 12 tournament. The Bears will face Texas, which defeated Iowa State in overtime, 82-73, Saturday.
The championship game is scheduled for 1 p.m. Sunday and will be broadcast on ESPN 2.
• Next up: The Sooners await the results of Sunday’s Selection Show to find out their seed in the NCAA Tournament late this week.
The show begins at 8 p.m. and will be broadcast on CBS.