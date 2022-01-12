Skylar Vann was on a mission in the fourth quarter.
With Oklahoma trailing Baylor by five points, she opened the quarter with a traditional three-point play, as she was fouled on a made layup before calmly sinking the free throw.
Midway through the quarter, she made a foul-line jumper that tied the game at 71-71.
And in the final four minutes, it was Vann who helped seal the win.
Her block of Baylor’s Nalyssa Smith, the reigning player of the year, directly led to a layup from Madi Williams to tie the game again. On the next offensive possession, she nailed a 3-pointer to put the Sooners up by three, a lead they never relinquished.
And with 20 seconds to go, and the Sooners leading by four, she made her biggest play of the game — a block on a Baylor layup attempt.
The sophomore finished the game with team-highs in points (24), rebounds (7), blocks (3) and steals (4), as her performance helped secure the team’s 83-77 win over No. 14 Baylor Wednesday at Lloyd Noble Center.
For Vann, in a quarter full of highlight moments, the play that stood out the most was her game-sealing block. Despite having four fouls, her mindset was to not be afraid of getting a fifth foul that would put her on the bench.
“I hesitated a little bit because I did think about my fouls,” Vann said. “But then I [thought] I just have to take it for the team and I felt really confident in it and I felt like I could time it right.
“It was the coolest thing I’ve ever done. It was pretty cool.”
Vann wasn’t the only Sooner to have a special performance.
Taylor Robertson entered the game with 388 career 3-pointers, needing just five to break the Big 12’s all-time women’s record for most career 3-pointers.
The Bears were determined not to let that happen. They face-guarded Robertson for much of the game, allowing her to get off just two 3-point attempts in the first half.
But Robertson shook free just enough in the fourth quarter, and she made her record-breaking fifth 3-pointer with 7:30 left to go in the game.
She finished the game with 15 points and made all five of her 3-point attempts, adding five rebounds and two assists.
“She’s so special,” OU women’s coach Jennie Branczyk said. “Because when you get close to a record like this, it’s not easy. and you know, you hear about it constantly. So the way that she embraced it, I think is really special.
“We probably needed to get a few more looks than just five shots, but at the same time, not one of those was an easy look. and it’s hours of work.”
The win was also the Sooners’ first win over Baylor since 2015, though it wasn’t easy.
The Bears jumped out to a 10-0 lead in the first quarter and took a five-point lead at halftime. Even as the Sooners found a rhythm offensively in the second half, they struggled to string together stops defensively.
That changed in the fourth quarter. The Bears scored just 12 points on 23 percent shooting in the fourth quarter, as the Sooners tightened up defensively.
Vann, who anchored the Sooners’ defense in the final 10 minutes, credited the team’s trust in each other.
“It was mainly communication,” Vann said. “We’re really big on that. If we lack communication, that’s kind of when teams can come in and do what they want. But I think we were just really confident in each other, and we just trusted everything we said, and we were able to take control.
It was a significant win for the Sooners over a top team, with big performances from key players. But for Baranczyk and the team, they don’t see it that way.
Their focus has remained on continuing to get better.
“I think we’re just a really good basketball team. I think we just focus on playing and getting better,” Baranczyk said. “We’re in Year 1 of a new system, and we try to focus less on our opponent.
“I just think we have a lot of balance and a really fun group and a really fun team.”