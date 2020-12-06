OU women's basketball: Start time, TV, radio for Sooners at Georgia

OU women’s basketball at Georgia
• Time/Place: 11 a.m.{&pipe}Stegeman Coliseum (10,523), Athens, Georgia
• Records/Rankings: OU (0-1, 0-0 Big 12); Georgia (3-0, 0-0 SEC)
OU starters
F 3 Mandy Simpson (6-1, Sr./11.0 ppg, 13.0 rpg)
G 12 Gabby Gregory (6-0, So./18.0 ppg, 4.0 rpg)
G 25 Madi Williams (6-0, Jr./25.0 ppg, 3.0 rpg)
G 30 Taylor Robertson (5-7, Jr./13.0 ppg, 3.1 rpg)
G 32 Tatum Veitenheimer (6-0, Jr./2.9 ppg, 2.6 rpg)
Georgia starters
G 2 Gabby Connally (5-6, Sr./10.5 ppg, 2.7 rpg)
G 23 Que Morrison (5-7, Sr./13.0 ppg, 4.7 rpg)
G 11 Maya Caldwell (5-11, Sr./5.0 ppg, 2.3 rpg)
F 20 Jordan Isaacs (6-0, So./4.7 ppg, 4.0 rpg)
C 14 Jenna Staiti (6-4, So./13.7 ppg, 6.3 rpg)
• Series: Georgia leads 4-1
• TV: SECN
• Radio: KREF 99.3 FM/1400 AM
Notable
• Back in action: The Sooners return to the hardwood today after an 11-day break. OU called off its trip to Sioux Falls, South Dakota, for the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic last weekend due to COVID-19. OU was able to play its intended season opener against Houston on Nov. 25, falling 97-85 at Lloyd Noble Center.
• Battle of the conferences: OU’s game at Georgia is a part of the SEC/Big 12 Challenge. The Sooners are 1-6 in the annual event, winning for the first time in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge last season against LSU. The Sooners prevailed 90-68 over the 25th-ranked Tigers in Norman.
• Last meeting: OU and Georgia last met during the 2009-10 season. The Bulldogs beat the Sooners, who were in their first season following former OU star Courtney Paris’ matriculation to the WNBA. Paris is now an assistant coach with the Sooners.
— Joe Buettner
php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2Fougameday%2F&tabs&width=340&height=214&small_header=false&adapt_container_width=true&hide_cover=false&show_facepile=true&appId=112646018802699” frameborder=”0” scrolling=”no” width=”340” height=”214”}{/iframe}