OU women's basketball: Start time, TV, radio for Sooners at Georgia

OU women’s basketball at Georgia

• Time/Place: 11 a.m.{&pipe}Stegeman Coliseum (10,523), Athens, Georgia

• Records/Rankings: OU (0-1, 0-0 Big 12); Georgia (3-0, 0-0 SEC)

OU starters

F 3 Mandy Simpson (6-1, Sr./11.0 ppg, 13.0 rpg)

G 12 Gabby Gregory (6-0, So./18.0 ppg, 4.0 rpg)

G 25 Madi Williams (6-0, Jr./25.0 ppg, 3.0 rpg)

G 30 Taylor Robertson (5-7, Jr./13.0 ppg, 3.1 rpg)

G 32 Tatum Veitenheimer (6-0, Jr./2.9 ppg, 2.6 rpg)

Georgia starters

G 2 Gabby Connally (5-6, Sr./10.5 ppg, 2.7 rpg)

G 23 Que Morrison (5-7, Sr./13.0 ppg, 4.7 rpg)

G 11 Maya Caldwell (5-11, Sr./5.0 ppg, 2.3 rpg)

F 20 Jordan Isaacs (6-0, So./4.7 ppg, 4.0 rpg)

C 14 Jenna Staiti (6-4, So./13.7 ppg, 6.3 rpg)

• Series: Georgia leads 4-1

• TV: SECN

• Radio: KREF 99.3 FM/1400 AM

Notable

• Back in action: The Sooners return to the hardwood today after an 11-day break. OU called off its trip to Sioux Falls, South Dakota, for the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic last weekend due to COVID-19. OU was able to play its intended season opener against Houston on Nov. 25, falling 97-85 at Lloyd Noble Center.

• Battle of the conferences: OU’s game at Georgia is a part of the SEC/Big 12 Challenge. The Sooners are 1-6 in the annual event, winning for the first time in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge last season against LSU. The Sooners prevailed 90-68 over the 25th-ranked Tigers in Norman.

• Last meeting: OU and Georgia last met during the 2009-10 season. The Bulldogs beat the Sooners, who were in their first season following former OU star Courtney Paris’ matriculation to the WNBA. Paris is now an assistant coach with the Sooners.

Joe Buettner

