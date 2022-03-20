Oklahoma got the first win out of the way.
The Sooners nabbed their first tournament victory in five seasons with their 78-72 win over Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis on Saturday. They’ll go for an even bigger win tonight against five-seed Notre Dame (23-8)
If the Sooners (25-8) win, they’ll advance to the Sweet Sixteen for the first time since 2013.
Here’s a look at three keys for the Sooners against the Fighting Irish:
1. Dynamic duo needs to lead the way
The team couldn’t have asked for much more from seniors Taylor Robertson and Madi Williams Saturday.
The duo combined for 43 of the team’s points against IUPUI, and Robertson in particular came alive late. She scored 17 of her points in the second half and 11 in the fourth quarter.
OU coach Jennie Baranczyk has stressed that the duo has been leaders by example. That will continue to be the key against the Fighting Irish.
“I think those two just do a phenomenal job of being able to just be themselves,” Baranczyk said Sunday. “... I think when Madi just plays how Madi plays, she tends to have this incredible leadership around her and raises the level of everybody else. When Madi really tries to coach everybody else, it’s a little bit more difficult for her to be able to focus on what she needs to, and I feel like Taylor is the exact same way.
I think from their standpoint, I’ve loved watching their progression of them gaining confidence and learning how to lead.”
2. Limit Olivia Miles
The freshman guard was spectacular in Notre Dame’s 89-78 win over Massachusetts in the first round, recording a triple double of 12 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists.
She leads the team this year with 13.9 points per game on 45 percent shooting. She does struggle a bit from 3-point range, where she’s shooting 27 percent on the season.
The Fighting Irish got other big contributions Saturday from Maddy Westbeld (19 points), Maya Dodson (18 points) and Dara Mabrey (18 points). But the Sooners focus will need to be on Miles.
“They have a really good freshman guard, Olivia Miles,” Robertson said. “She’s really good. She’s fun to watch. They have quite a few shooters, so we’ll have to make sure that we are knowing the scout and know who we’re guarding and how we’re going to guard according to that.”
3. Other Sooners need to step up
Outside of Robertson and Williams, the other Sooners mostly struggled against IUPUI.
Skylar Vann (13 points) and Nevaeh Tot (10 points) had a few moments, but others like Kelbie Washington (1 point), Kennedy Tucker (0 points) and Liz Scott (six points) struggled. Washington particularly struggled with turnovers, committing five of the team’s 10.
Big games from Robertson and Williams would help the Sooners a lot, but they’ll need their teammates to step up to beat a good Notre Dame team.
Tonight’s game is also a quick turnaround for the Sooners from Saturday’s game, but Robertson is confident her team will be ready.
“I think that since we’re such a team with great depth, I think that’ll help with the quick turnarounds,” Robertson said. “... We have so many people that can contribute and do everything on the court, I think that definitely helps being able to have a quick turnaround and still be just as good as we were last night.”