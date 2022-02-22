A three-game losing streak has No. 20 Oklahoma looking for a spark to get the season back on track.
It’s the only losing skid the Sooners have had during coach Jennie Baranczyk’s first year with the program. Saturday’s 89-67 loss to No. 6 Iowa State will likely serve as a major blow to their chances of finishing the regular season as the No. 1 seed heading into the Big 12 tournament.
With four games left on the schedule, Oklahoma still has chances to build for something positive heading into the postseason.
Baranczyk’s squad will get their next opportunity on Wednesday, when they face TCU on the road at 6:30 p.m. The Horned Frogs enter the game at the bottom of the conference standings. Still, their placement in the standings likely won’t give the Sooners too much comfort heading into the game.
Oklahoma was stunned, 97-87, at home last Wednesday to a Texas Tech squad that was tied with TCU in the standings at the time.
Here are three keys for the Sooners against the Horned Frogs:
Still a lot on the line
Sitting two games back from a tie with the Cyclones for first place in the conference, Oklahoma would need a lot of help in order to come away with a Big 12 regular season crown.
Still, the Sooners are enjoying their best start to a season since 2008-09. With the NCAA Tournament approaching, they still have a chance to become a Top-16 seed, which would allow them to host their first two tournament games.
After facing the Horned Frogs, Oklahoma will host Kansas State at home on Saturday. The last time the two teams faced, the Wildcats handed the Sooners their biggest loss of the season. The Sooners will also host Kansas (19-5, No. 3 Big 12) in the regular season finale.
Though a potential win against TCU on Wednesday wouldn’t be a resume-builder for Oklahoma, it still desperately needs a win if it wants to push for a Top-16 seed.
Establish the defense
Defensive struggles have been a key theme for the Sooners during their late-season slide.
Including a 101-99 double-overtime win over West Virginia, the Sooners have allowed 90.8 points per game over the last four games — nearly 15 points more than their season average (76.9).
In recent weeks teams, have found a variety of ways to attack Oklahoma’s defense.
Iowa State opened up the first quarter 6-of-10 from behind the arc to end the first half shooting over 40% on 22 attempts. The Red Raiders shot 47% from the floor and were able to turn 14 Oklahoma turnovers into 19 fast break points.
After entering halftime tied, Texas overwhelmed the Sooners in the paint in the second half on its way to a 78-63 win. The Longhorns led the Sooners in points in the paint (44-28), second chance points (23-16) and rebounds (45-23).
Don't fall behind
Nothing has come easy for the Sooners in recent weeks.
Out of 120 minutes of total game time, Oklahoma has trailed for over 96 minutes during their three-game losing streak.
Iowa State went on a 28-16 run to start the first quarter on Saturday, and Texas Tech held a six-point lead after the first quarter before Oklahoma managed to tie the game before halftime. Meanwhile, Texas broke open a tie game early in the second half behind a 27-6 run and never looked back.
A fast start on Wednesday could be the key to restoring Oklahoma’s confidence and holding off the upset-minded Horned Frogs.