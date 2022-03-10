Oklahoma knows it didn’t play its best during their six-point loss against Kansas to end the regular season.
But the Sooners have an opportunity to make up for that loss against the same Jayhawks team, and the stakes are higher this time. Both teams collide again in the Big 12 Tournament quarterfinals today in Kansas City, and a victory moves the winner onto the semifinals.
But for the Sooners, they’re playing for more than just a tournament win. If they advance to the championship and win, they could wind up as a regional host for the early rounds of the NCAA Tournament later this month.
But to attain either of those goals, the Sooners need to play better than they did a week ago. Here’s three keys for the Sooners to come out with a win:
Limit turnovers
That’s been the achilles heel for the Sooners (23-7, 12-6 Big 12) all season.
The Sooners turn it over 19 times a game, which ranks 317th nationally, and that was on display against the Jayhawks. They turned it over 25 times, which led to 19 Kansas points.
Some of the Sooners’ turnovers come from their high pace of play. That’s how OU coach Jennie Baranczyk wants her team to play, and it’s helped the Sooners become one of the more potent offenses in basketball.
Baranczyk has emphasized that some turnovers are acceptable and are an inevitable part of the way the Sooners play. But to beat the Jayhawks, the Sooners likely need to keep their turnovers to 15 or fewer.
Shoot a lot and shoot well
The Sooners have attempted and made a lot of outside shots this season.
They’re 13th nationally in total 3-point attempts (801), seventh in made 3-pointers per game (9.4) and 29th in field goal percentage (35). When the Sooners are at their best, they’re shooting early, well and often.
But they slumped a little down the stretch, shooting below 30 percent from the 3-point line in four of their last seven games. The Sooners lost all four of those games.
That was the case against the Jayhawks, as the Sooners shot 28 percent from the 3-point line and 31 percent overall. The Jayhawks didn’t shoot well either — 3-of-19 from the 3-point line — but the Sooners couldn’t capitalize.
The Sooners need shots to fall against Kansas at a much-higher rate if they want to win.
Get to the free throw line
The free throw line has been a secret weapon for the Sooners, who are ninth nationally in free throw attempts (nearly 21 per game). But that was another area where they struggled against Kansas.
The Sooners made it to the free throw line nine times, making six. The Jayhawks went 14-of-21.
That’s an eight-point difference for the Sooners, which proved costly in a six-point loss.
They’ve done a good job of being aggressive for most of the season, but they’ll need to do a better job of getting to the free throw line tonight.
Game tips off at 11 a.m. at Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City, Missouri.