The clock was ticking late in the fourth quarter.
With a 10-point lead, that wasn’t a big concern for Oklahoma as it looked to hold off a young Texas Tech squad in Lubbock. Regardless, there was still one more box left for the Sooners to check off.
Taylor Robertson hadn’t knocked down a 3-pointer.
Robertson has had at least one make from behind the arc in 56 straight games. With just 2:20 left in the game, Robertson got the ball at the top of the key and immediately fired off a shot.
Robertson, who was 0-4 from deep to that point, knocked down the shot to extend the’ lead to 13 points, as the Sooners (14-2, 4-1) were able to secure their second straight win in Big 12 play.
Here are three takeaways from the Sooners’ 89-79 win over Texas Tech:
1. Ana Llanusa heats up
Llanusa entered Wednesday’s game leading the Big 12 in scoring during conference play with 25 points per game.
The redshirt senior guard was the Sooners’ main source of offense during a slow second quarter against the Red Raiders. Texas Tech went on a 10-2 run midway through the second quarter and were able to limit the Sooners’ offense to just nine points over the final six minutes of the first half.
Llanusa accounted for six of those points and finished the first half with 13 points on 6-10 shooting. The Sooners held just a three-point lead with 5:31 left in the fourth quarter when Llanusa knocked down her third 3-pointer of the game to spark a momentum-shifting run.
Llanusa finished with 20 points on 8-14 shooting and was three of six from behind the arc with six assists. It was her fourth-straight game scoring 20 points or more.
2. Sooners dominate the paint
Texas Tech entered halftime with a 42-38 and were matching the Sooners’ offensively in points in the paint with 18.
The Sooners were much more effective in finding points down low after the break. Texas Tech didn’t have another point in the paint until Bre’Amber Scott got a layup to fall with 4:43 left in the fourth quarter.
The Red Raiders struggled with foul trouble throughout the game and the Sooners took advantage by going down low possession after possession. Katie Ferrell fouled out of the game and Bryn Gerlich was limited with four fouls.
Gerlich still managed 18 points on four of seven shooting from beyond the arc and Scott led all scorers with 23 points on 8-11 shooting.
Oklahoma already held a seven-point lead at that point and was dominating the Red Raiders inside. The Sooners outscored Texas Tech 24-4 in the paint in the second half and won the battle of the boards 23-9.
3. Sooners catch fire in the second half:
Oklahoma entered halftime struggling to find a rhythm offensively. The team was shooting 28% from the floor outside of Llanusa’s contributions and was 4-14 from behind the arc.
After halftime the Sooners shot 62% from the floor with three different players finishing the two quarters in double figures. While Llanusa added seven points in the second half, Madi Williams (10 points), Robertson (10 points) and Skylar Vann (17 points) each took on a bigger role.
The Sooners had 17 assists in the second half, led by five from Llanusa.
Vann finished with 19 points on 8-16 shooting with 11 rebounds and six assists.
Oklahoma will be back at home on Saturday to play Kansas at 2 p.m.
