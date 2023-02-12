Oklahoma senior forward Madi Williams made an uncharacteristic mistake, passing to Taylor Robertson from the top of the key.
Robertson was heavily covered, and Kansas State’s Jaelyn Glenn easily stole the pass and took it the other way for a layup. After leading by as many as 17 in the second half of Sunday’s game, the Sooners’ lead had shrunk to 11 points behind a 6-0 Kansas State run.
The Sooners inbounded the ball quickly to Williams, who took the ball back to the top of the key. This time when a Kansas State defender jumped out to defend a pass to the wing, Williams pump faked the pass and hit Kennady Tucker on a back door cut for a wide open layup.
The momentum the Wildcats had gained in front of their home fans was short-lived as the Sooners would go on to outscore Kansas State 24-11 over the final 7 minutes of the third quarter.
Oklahoma ran away with an 85-68 win over Kansas State to extend its winning streak to four games.
Here are three takeaways from the Sooners’ win:
1. Scott leads the way
It was a back-and-forth first quarter before Liz Scott caught fire offensively to help the Sooners take a 16-point lead into halftime.
Scott scored four of the team’s final six points as the Sooners would finish the first half on an 8-2 run. The senior forward hit four-of-five shots in the second and entered halftime as the Sooners’ leading scorer with 12 points.
Twice in the second half Scott was fouled going up for a layup and got the shot to fall for a three-point-play.
Scott came two points shy of her career high with 20 points on 8-13 shooting and eight rebounds. It was the 10th time Scott has finished in double figures this season and the second time she’s led the team in points.
Madi Williams wasn’t far behind Scott with 16 points on 8-10 shooting, four rebounds and three assists. Aubrey Joens (11 points) and Ana Llanusa (10 points) gave the Sooners four double-digit scorers in the game.
2. Overcoming poor outside shooting
While Scott was making three-point-plays the old-fashioned way, the Sooners were struggling to knock down 3-pointers the way they have all season.
The Sooners were 2-10 from behind the arc in the first half and sharpshooting guard Taylor Robertson didn’t have a 3-point attempt until the second half. Robertson’s first make came with just 7:45 left in the game, to extend her Big 12 record of games with at least one triple.
The Sooners finished the game shooting 33% from behind the arc. Joens was the only Sooner that was able to hit outside shots with any consistency, going three-for-three from deep in the third quarter alone.
The Sooners still managed to shoot 53% from the field behind 44 points in the paint. Kansas State shot 32% from the field and had just 20 points in the paint.
3. Limiting Gregory
One of the biggest keys to the Wildcats’ success this season has been the playmaking skills of Gabby Gregory.
The former Oklahoma transfer put up big numbers on Sunday, but the Sooners didn’t allow Gregory to take over the game. The senior guard scored a game-high 24 points on 6-19 shooting and was two of seven from behind the arc with six rebounds and three assists.
It's the 15th time Gregory has finished with 20 points or more.
